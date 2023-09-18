Ignore video on alleged palliative diversion - Katsina Police

The police in Katsina State have urged Nigerians to ignore a video on social media alleging diversion of palliatives by its officers.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Katsina, ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq. The police said that the video was not only misleading but aimed at tarnishing the good image of the police.

”After a thorough investigation, it was revealed that the bags of rice seen in the video in the police motor vehicle were intercepted and recovered from some unscrupulous entity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The unscrupulous entities fraudulently obtained more than the necessary share of the palliatives and the police returned them to the venue of distribution.

“The video misrepresents the facts and attempts to exploit the good efforts of the officers deployed to the venue to provide support, security coverage and ensure the smooth run of the event,” the police said.

The police assured the public that the accusations made in this video were grossly misleading. He said that the command understands the concerns raised by the public prompted by this video, therefore urging everyone to exercise caution and critical thinking when engaging with online content.

”Sharing unverified information contributes to misinformation which has a detrimental impact on the reputation of officers saddled with the responsibilities of enforcing law, order and the overall well-being of the community.

“Together, we must unite to combat the spread of misinformation and work towards building a stronger and more understanding society.

ADVERTISEMENT