ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ignore video on alleged palliative diversion - Katsina Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police noted that the video is misleading and aimed at tarnishing the good image of the police.

Nigerian police officers (Guardian)
Nigerian police officers (Guardian)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Katsina, ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq. The police said that the video was not only misleading but aimed at tarnishing the good image of the police.

”After a thorough investigation, it was revealed that the bags of rice seen in the video in the police motor vehicle were intercepted and recovered from some unscrupulous entity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The unscrupulous entities fraudulently obtained more than the necessary share of the palliatives and the police returned them to the venue of distribution.

“The video misrepresents the facts and attempts to exploit the good efforts of the officers deployed to the venue to provide support, security coverage and ensure the smooth run of the event,” the police said.

The police assured the public that the accusations made in this video were grossly misleading. He said that the command understands the concerns raised by the public prompted by this video, therefore urging everyone to exercise caution and critical thinking when engaging with online content.

Sharing unverified information contributes to misinformation which has a detrimental impact on the reputation of officers saddled with the responsibilities of enforcing law, order and the overall well-being of the community.

“Together, we must unite to combat the spread of misinformation and work towards building a stronger and more understanding society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The command remains committed to serving the good people of the state with all honesty and integrity,” the police PRO added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Atiku's spokesperson Bwala alleges plot to silence him

BREAKING: Atiku's spokesperson Bwala alleges plot to silence him

ADSC seek united efforts from stakeholders for economic transformation

ADSC seek united efforts from stakeholders for economic transformation

FG to construct Super Highways on Abuja-Lagos, Port Harcourt-Lagos

FG to construct Super Highways on Abuja-Lagos, Port Harcourt-Lagos

Ignore video on alleged palliative diversion - Katsina Police

Ignore video on alleged palliative diversion - Katsina Police

FG invites NLC again over planned indefinite strike

FG invites NLC again over planned indefinite strike

Fuel price may still rise due to forex crisis and increase in crude oil costs

Fuel price may still rise due to forex crisis and increase in crude oil costs

Nigerians in US seek audience with President Tinubu during UNGA

Nigerians in US seek audience with President Tinubu during UNGA

NDLEA intercepts 6,600 bottles of codeine, arrests 8 suspects

NDLEA intercepts 6,600 bottles of codeine, arrests 8 suspects

My visit to Wike not to influence tribunal judgement - Gov Sule

My visit to Wike not to influence tribunal judgement - Gov Sule

Pulse Sports

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president