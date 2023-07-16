Igbinedion University produced over 3,000 law graduates in 24 years – VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye disclosed this on Saturday in Okada during the valedictory ceremony and public lecture for the 2022/2023 graduating students.

Ezemonye, represented by his deputy, Prof. Raphael Adeghe, said the graduates were excelling in their various callings with some becoming Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

“The University has equipped you sufficiently well with knowledge and skills to face the future with confidence.

“Therefore, you are challenged, the graduating law students, to go to Law School not only to replicate and surpass your performance at the College, but also to stand out from the crowd as your predecessors have done.

“The University’s commitment to academic excellence remains on course. We have escalated our internationalization programme as a platform for knowledge exchange, research and development.

“Our Masters Classes are up and running through the injection of industry experts in order to bridge the gap between theory and practice,” he said.

Prof. Osaretin Izevbuwa, Dean, Oba Erediauwa College of Law of the university, earlier called for the establishment of more law schools in the country to accommodate graduates produced yearly.

He said this would enhance the delivery of the justice system in the country.

Izevbuwa said the present quota of the university at the Nigerian Law School was 100, but noted that the management was working hard to secure more spaces.

He urged the graduates to follow the standards at law school and be good ambassadors of the institution there.

Afam Osigwe, while delivering the Public lecture advised the graduates to narrow their interest to a particular area as they proceed to law school.

Osigwe said the legal profession was very competitive and only those who stand out could excel in the field.