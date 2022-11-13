RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Igbinedion names teaching hospital after Oyakhilome

The Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, has renamed the Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital after Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of LoveWorld Ministries.

Igbinedion announced the naming during the convocation ceremony of the institution’s 2021/2022 academic session held in Okada, near Benin.

He also conferred an honorary Doctor of Science degree on Oyakhilome for his contributions to humanity and development.

In addition to the degree, the chancellor donated a parcel of land to LoveWorld Ministries.

In his response, Oyakhilome thanked the chancellor and the university management for the honour and kind gesture.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, said that the institution was celebrating 23 years of academic excellence and two decades’ track record of timely graduation and unbroken convocation.

Ezemonye noted that the university had so far turned out more than 16, 000 graduates and postgraduate students since inception.

