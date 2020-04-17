The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu has ordered the redeployment of Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura with immediate effect.

This was announced in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Joseph Gobum Mukan is now the new commissioner of Police in Rivers State.

The statement which was shared on Twitter by Tolu Ogunlesi, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Nigeria on Digital and New Media stated that Mustapha now occupies a new office as the Commissioner of Police, Provost, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Inspector-General urged the affected Commissioners of Police to diligently and professionally discharge their duties in their new areas of responsibilities.