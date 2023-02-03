I'd reclaim my mandate in Appeal Court - Adeleke expresses confidence

Adeleke, who noted that the judiciary plays an important role in strengthening democracy, said the various judicial interventions had helped to stabilise the nation.

”Democracy revolves around the wheel of justice. Justice dispensation is the realm of the judiciary.

“All democrats must therefore have unshaken faith in the judiciary. I have that trust and confidence in the judiciary to right the wrong and deepen our democracy.

“I am a beneficiary of judicial intervention. I cannot forget how the judiciary cleared me of forgery allegations.

”You can’t have a strong democracy unless we all hold the judiciary as the indispensable arbiter,” he said.

On the tribunal judgement that nullified his victory at the last governorship election in the state, Adeleke said he would appeal the judgement, and expressed the optimism that his mandate would be revalidated.

”So we are going on appeal and we trust we are going to get justice. I urge all of us to be calm and go about our daily activities peacefully.

“I understand how hard and emotional the judgement is to the people of Osun state, but we must vent our disagreement only through the judicial process.

“That is why there is an appeal process. We have all the grounds to appeal and we are doing that.

”So continue your campaign unit to unit. We are running Osun state to deliver on the will and aspirations of the people.

“By God and man, our mandate will be revalidated through the same judicial process”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election petition tribunal had nullified the election of Adeleke.