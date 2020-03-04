The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has accused some government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of padding 2019 budget.

The commission said this on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, via its Twitter handle.

According to the ICPC, the money was added into the budget as personnel cost of the MDAs.

The commission wrote; wrote: “Do you know that ICPC prevented N41.98 billion from taking flight through corruption as padded personnel cost of some MDAs in 2019?

“To find out this and more, tune in now to today’s edition of Corruption Must Go!”