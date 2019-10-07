Students preparing to write the examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) can now prepare for their tests from the comfort of their homes, instead of having to spend all day in study centres across Nigeria as is currently the case.

This is thanks to Nigeria’s pioneer professional online study platform, 321Study.

321Study is an online study platform that prepares candidates intensively for professional exams like ICAN.

At the study center, students are given the opportunity to choose where and when to study, using mobile phones, tablets or computers.

It means students can now spend more time with their family and loved ones on weekends, instead of being in study centres all through. Also, students can move at their pace but with a push from 321study support team.

For quality, the lectures are handled by the same A-list facilitators found in leading tutorial centres in Abuja and Lagos.

Students are also saved money on both tuition and logistics. First, the cost of each course is far cheaper than what it takes to access same course in any physical lecture centre; secondly, using 321Study will make it possible for students to save money on the costs of movement to and from lecture venues.

The savings include transport costs, time spent commuting and time wasted when lectures don’t hold. The commuting time saved can be used for studying on the 321study platform.

Perhaps the best benefit of using 321 Study has to be a curb on the toll which having to leave family and loved ones behind to spend all weekends in a lecture centre takes on candidates.

Speaking on the take-off of the project, 321Study’s Head of Operations, Nnaemeka Odunukwe, a chartered accountant, said the company had come to help thousands of Nigerians prepare for – and pass – their professional exams with convenience.

"We have come to make the journey much easier for those desirous of passing their professional exams. You no longer have any need to travel kilometers away to attend ICAN lectures, with the attendant costs and risks. We have brought ICAN tutors to your home. 321Study is the new school," Odunukwe said.

He added that students would be able to do assignments, submit online and have the tutors mark their scripts.

There’s also an online forum where registered members can raise any issue they consider important and have other members of the community respond to them. The forum is a community of like minds with a 24-hour support for candidates.

Odunukwe stated that the company would be running a 100%, money-back guarantee.

"Don’t be afraid," he said, "if you sign up with us and feel you don’t like us afterwards, you will have your money fully returned to you. Just tell us you are no longer interested and we give you back your money. We came fully ready."

Odunukwe advised candidates preparing for the next ICAN exams, that is the November 2019 diet, to act smart by enrolling with 321Study so as to achieve their desired success.