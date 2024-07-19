RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ibom Air denies blacklisting claims, says it owns all its aircraft

News Agency Of Nigeria

The company's manager stated that the company wasn't blacklisted over issues of contract breach whether by a local or international lessor.

Aniekan Essienette, the Group Manager, Marketing and Communication, said this in a statement in Uyo. Essienette noted that the airline was never blacklisted by any lessor, saying, "we did not take any aircraft on lease from any lessor”.

She said it was untrue that the company was blacklisted over issues of contract breach whether by a local or international lessor.

“This false story has severely damaged Ibom Air’s reputation as a business with the highest corporate governance standards.

“We assure all our business partners that Ibom Air does not have any aircraft on lease from any lessor whether foreign or domestic.

“We own all seven aircraft that we operate, and they are all financed by Nigerian banks."

The manager further said that the airline was in good standing with all of its financiers.

“Our business partners are assured that Ibom Air remains committed to the letter and spirit of any agreement it enters into,” Essienette said.

