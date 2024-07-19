Ibom Air denies blacklisting claims, says it owns all its aircraft

Aniekan Essienette, the Group Manager, Marketing and Communication, said this in a statement in Uyo. Essienette noted that the airline was never blacklisted by any lessor, saying, "we did not take any aircraft on lease from any lessor”.

She said it was untrue that the company was blacklisted over issues of contract breach whether by a local or international lessor.

“This false story has severely damaged Ibom Air’s reputation as a business with the highest corporate governance standards.

“We assure all our business partners that Ibom Air does not have any aircraft on lease from any lessor whether foreign or domestic.

“We own all seven aircraft that we operate, and they are all financed by Nigerian banks."

The manager further said that the airline was in good standing with all of its financiers.