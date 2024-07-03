ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IBEDC increases electricity tariff for Band A customers by ₦2.70

News Agency Of Nigeria

Agoha said any change in tariffs could be a concern for customers, but added that the adjustment was necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services.

IBEDC increases electricity tariff for Band A customers by ₦2.70 [Punch Newspapers]
IBEDC increases electricity tariff for Band A customers by ₦2.70 [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

IBEDC’s acting Managing Director, Francis Agoha, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Agoha said the tariff, effective immediately, would be adjusted from ₦206.80/kWh to ₦209.50/kWh

He noted that the review had been duly approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as captured in the multi-year Tariff supplementary order.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the adjustment is necessitated by several key economic indices, including fluctuations in the exchange rate, current inflation rate, available generation capacity, and the cost of gas.

“These factors have significantly impacted operational costs, and the new tariff will mitigate these financial pressures while continuing to deliver high-quality electricity services.

“It is important to note that this adjustment affects only our Band A customers. The tariffs for Bands B, C, D, and E remain unchanged.

”We remain committed to providing reliable and efficient electricity services to all our customers across different bands,” he said.

Agoha said any change in tariffs could be a concern for customers, but added that the adjustment was necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Our goal is to ensure that our customers receive the best possible value for their money,“ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CAN expresses concern over Borno suicide attacks

CAN expresses concern over Borno suicide attacks

Reps resolved only 40 petitions out of 240 in 1 year - Speaker Abbas

Reps resolved only 40 petitions out of 240 in 1 year - Speaker Abbas

Tinubu repositioning Nigeria’s judiciary to strengthen justice delivery – Wike

Tinubu repositioning Nigeria’s judiciary to strengthen justice delivery – Wike

Borno govt pays ₦507m WAEC registration fees for 20,075 poor students

Borno govt pays ₦507m WAEC registration fees for 20,075 poor students

Niger generated ₦3.5b IGR in May – Bago

Niger generated ₦3.5b IGR in May – Bago

IBEDC increases electricity tariff for Band A customers by ₦2.70

IBEDC increases electricity tariff for Band A customers by ₦2.70

Cross River tackles NCDC for including it among states affected by cholera outbreak

Cross River tackles NCDC for including it among states affected by cholera outbreak

Group petitions EFCC, ICPC against El-Rufai over alleged looting

Group petitions EFCC, ICPC against El-Rufai over alleged looting

Gov Alia imposes curfew in Benue LGA after serious security breaches

Gov Alia imposes curfew in Benue LGA after serious security breaches

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anambra Police command launches investigation into alleged extortion of ₦810,000 by its officer [247Ureports]

Anambra Police officer wanted for extorting ₦810,000 from young businessman

Cross River Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang [Leadership News]

Road projects are on course - Cross River Govt denies abandonment, blames rainfall

COMBO PHOTO of ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke (L) and Education Minister Tahir Mamman (R) [ChannelsTV]

Strike averted as ASUU, FG reach agreement after closed-door meeting

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists [Businessday NG]

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists