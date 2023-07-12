ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IBEDC announces prepaid meter upgrade

News Agency Of Nigeria

The MD gave assurance of IBEDC’s commitment to supporting its customers throughout the transition.

Court restrains AMCON from selling IBEDC.
Court restrains AMCON from selling IBEDC.

Recommended articles

The upgrade known as Token Identification (TID) Rollover aims to ensure continued seamless operation of prepaid meters while maintaining customer satisfaction.

The Managing Director of IBEDC, Kingsley Achife, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

He said the upgrade would take effect from Aug 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Achife added that the upgrade would involve integration of a global software update into STS meters, making them compatible with the new TID Rollover protocol.

“This upgrade is imperative as, starting from Nov. 24, 2024, all STS meters worldwide will cease to accept old credit tokens without the necessary meter upgrade.

“To facilitate a smooth transition, IBEDC will provide its prepaid meter customers with Key Change Tokens (KCT) alongside their regular energy tokens when purchasing electricity,” he said.

According to him, the KCT serves as a special reset token and is crucial for the successful completion of the meter upgrade process.

“Obtaining the KCT is free, and customers can upgrade their meters without any impact on the current electricity tariff,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that customers must take note of some important details during the mandatory upgrade period.

“Customers must upgrade their prepaid meters by sequentially entering the two KCT tokens (KCT 1 and KCT 2) and then the energy token, as provided by IBEDC.

“Effective from Aug. 1, 2023, old credit tokens will become obsolete. Customers must ensure that any unused or previously purchased energy tokens are loaded into their meters before this date.

“On credit balance preservation, the meter upgrade process will not affect the credit unit balance on the meter.

“Customers can rest assured that their balance will remain intact after the upgrade.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The meter upgrade is a one-time process. Subsequent energy token purchases will continue as usual after the upgrade has been complete", he said.

He gave assurance of IBEDC’s commitment to supporting its customers throughout the transition, adding that its field officers would be available to assist customers and monitor compliance.

“If a meter fails to load energy tokens following the KCT upgrade, customers are advised to promptly contact our customer care at 07001239999, email us at customercare@ibedc.com or send messages to WhatsApp number 07059093900.

“Customers are also encouraged to visit the dedicated IBEDC webpage – ibedc.com/tid-rollover-https://www.tidrollover.com – to access comprehensive information and step-by-step instructions for upgrading their meters,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Anambra

Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Anambra

IBEDC announces prepaid meter upgrade

IBEDC announces prepaid meter upgrade

NDDC to create jobs for 10,000 Niger Delta youths – MD

NDDC to create jobs for 10,000 Niger Delta youths – MD

Association urges Tinubu to appoint professional as transport minister

Association urges Tinubu to appoint professional as transport minister

Tinubu, INEC defend victory, integrity of polls with one witness apiece

Tinubu, INEC defend victory, integrity of polls with one witness apiece

Reps intervenes in money dispute between NFF, Falcons ahead of World Cup

Reps intervenes in money dispute between NFF, Falcons ahead of World Cup

Senate congratulates Tinubu on emergence as ECOWAS chairman

Senate congratulates Tinubu on emergence as ECOWAS chairman

Appeal Court needs more than 60 days to determine election petitions – Judge

Appeal Court needs more than 60 days to determine election petitions – Judge

Edo Assembly confirms Okungbowa as Chief Judge

Edo Assembly confirms Okungbowa as Chief Judge

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies