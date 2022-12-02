Ibadan residents express divergent views on spicing homes with Christmas decorations.

NAN observed that the expected high traffic of buyers at the decoration hub at Dugbe market was missing, with the sellers lamenting low patronage and high cost of the items.

A trader, Mr Gibson Aletile, described the level of patronage as woeful and heartbreaking.

Aletile said he was worried about the seasonal nature of the decorations, which if not sold, must have to be kept in the store till the following year.

“In 2021, we sold a 4-feet Christmas tree at N8,000, but it is now N11,000. A 5-feet tree, sold at N10,500 last year, now goes for N17,000, while a 6-feet tree, which was sold at N12,500, is now N19,000.

“Last year, assorted balls were sold at N2,800, but now, we sell at N3,500. Normal light, which was sold at N2,000, is now N3,000, while waterfall light is now N13,000 as against N10,000 we used to sell it,” he said.

Aletile said that he had about 70 per cent patronage in 2021, compared to about 15 per cent so far in 2022, stressing that this was demoralising and discouraging.

“The economic situation of the country is the reason. People are looking for money to feed, which is the most important thing, for now,” he said.

A fruit seller at Dugbe, Mrs Ayoka Lawal, said she was less concerned about decorating her house for Christmas, as the most important thing now was getting new clothes for her children to wear.

“My priority is getting them new clothes and making good food for them on Christmas day.

“Decorating the house is for the rich and the comfortable. I’m not yet in that category. God will take me there soon, because I believe and I work so hard,” she said.

A nurse, Mrs Rita Daniels, however, said she had made the setting up of a Christmas tree and adorning the house with other decorations a tradition in her 10 years of marriage.

According to Daniels, this sets the festive tune in her house.

“It makes my boys to truly believe that Christmas is almost here and that Santa will be coming from Rome. My husband and I usually get their gifts ready on the eve of Christmas, just after they must have gone to bed.

“They wake up to see gifts from Santa, and according to them, this gives them so much joy.

“I have many of the Christmas decorations at home. So I just buy a few things yearly to give it a new look,” she said.

Meanwhile, a commercial tricycle rider at Molete, Mr Wasiu Balogun, who had some Christmas decorations on his tricycle, said he saw a child hawking the decorations and decided to patronise her.

Balogun said that although he is a Muslim, he was touched with the girl’s hawking skills, and since he could afford the cost, he bought himself a few.

“She was looking tired in the sun and I decided to buy from her. When I got home, my wife wanted to take and put them in the house, but I refused, with a promise to get them for the house.

“If one can afford decorations, irrespective of religion, one should go for them, especially someone with kids. The children will love them and bear the memories for long,” he said.

Affirming this assertion, eight-year-old Hepzibah Adebayo says he loves Christmas decorations, especially the lights.

According to him, the way the lights change colours excites him and makes him keep wondering how that was achieved.

“My mum always puts up Christmas lights and that’s the decoration I always look forward to, especially when she hangs them around our television set.