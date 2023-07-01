ADVERTISEMENT
I won't praise Tinubu yet, but nobody will be worse than Buhari - Baba-Ahmed

Nurudeen Shotayo

Baba-Ahmed urged Tinubu to be different from Buhari and ensure he addresses issues that need to be addressed with courage and sensitivity.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.
This is as Baba-Ahmed also said that no other administration will be worse than the one led by former President Muhammadu Buhari between 2015 and 2023.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with Saturday Vanguard, where he also highlighted the similarities between Tinubu's first month in office and that of Buhari when he first took over in 2015.

The NEF chieftain recalled how the former President removed the service chiefs and ordered the relocation of military chiefs to Borno State, which led to instant successes in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorists.

He said the development birthed enthusiasm in many Nigerians that Buhari would fight corruption, insecurity, and a bad economy but, regrettably, those early gains were subsequently eroded by a series of mismanagements.

President Bola Tinubu (left) took over from Muhammadu Buhari (right) [Presidency]
In light of the above, despite acknowledging the decisions of Tinubu in areas of the economy, anti-corruption efforts and replacement of service chiefs, Baba-Ahmed said he doesn't share the euphoria of some Nigerians over these developments.

He said, "No, I won’t. Eight years ago when President Buhari came, he cleared all checkpoints, removed Service Chiefs, and ordered the military to relocate to Borno, then Boko Haram was chased and limited substantially.

"These were greeted by the same euphoria. There was enthusiasm that he would fight corruption, insecurity, and a bad economy.

"But look at where we are now after eight years, we are worse than when he came in. Certainly, the entire country had not been in the situation before. So, forgive me if the Northern Elders Forum has a different perspective on the euphoria as a result of the tentative action or salvo being released by President Tinubu against the economy, corruption and service chiefs, and others. I will rather exercise some reservations."

Though he commended Tinubu for starting with some policy decisions, Baba-Ahmed cautioned the President to be careful and not rush into implementing policies just because he wanted to be different from his predecessor.

He emphasised the need for Tinubu to be different from Buhari and ensure that important issues are addressed with courage and sensitivity.

"It is good he is starting with some policies, but he has to be very careful, he should not rush into putting in policies just because he wants to be different from Buhari. Although by all means, any worst government will be better than Buhari’s government of misrule, indifference, and incompetence.

"I am sorry if I don’t share your enthusiasm (about Tinubu). I will rather advise him to be different from Buhari, and address those issues that needed to be addressed with courage and sensitivity. Buhari had lowered the bar of governance and lowered our status of existence; insecurity and poverty are more pronounced," he told Saturday Vanguard.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

I won't praise Tinubu yet, but nobody will be worse than Buhari - Baba-Ahmed

