I will not aid in destruction of Nigeria’s economy, Tinubu vows

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the support of the state governors was important towards the realisation of the dream of a better Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]
President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

He said the bleeding of the country through the oil subsidy regime was a huge joke that should never be allowed to continue under any guise.

The president stated this on Thursday at a reception in his honour by the Lagos State Government.

“We will be needing the necessary resources to achieve the promise we made to Nigerians during our campaign.

“We need to stop the bleeding of our finances through fuel subsidy and the arbitrary exchange regime. We have no choice.

“We’ve to re-engineer the effectiveness of control and management of our resources in order to meet the obligations owed to Nigerians.

“I could have said yes I want a share of my benefit and participate in the arbitrage. But no, God forbid. That’s not why you elected me,” he said.

The president said that Nigerians would continue to see new and better initiatives for the benefit of, not only the adults, but the children who are the future of the country.

Tinubu pledged to work with the national assembly and state governors in a true separation of powers to achieve the renewed hope agenda of his administration.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, promised to work with the executive arm of government to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“With what the president has done in Lagos, we are assured that Nigeria is in safe hands.

“We didn’t know this was the plan you had for the country, we wouldn’t have contested with you at the party primaries.

“These few decisions you have taken has served as a catalyst for the country’s development,” he said.

Akpabio said that Lagos has been a model of development for states in Nigeria, adding that the man that did the framework can also do it for Nigeria.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State also said that the state governors are in full support of the policies and programmes of the present administration.

Similarly, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara said the state governors support the urgent need of Tinubu to reposition the economy of the country.

The removal of the petroleum subsidy and reversal of the arbitrary exchange regime was the right step in repositioning the country,” AbdulRazaq, who is also the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, said.

Former governor of Lagos Babatunde Raji Fashola, who represented past governors of Lagos state, assured the president of their continued loyalty to the Tinubu administration.

“We want you to know that we are only a phone call away. Whenever you need us, any of the class that you have mentored, we are ready to serve you once again,” he said.

In a dramatic event, the national assembly members and governors stood up on the podium with their current and former members to show solidarity with the president.

