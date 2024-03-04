ADVERTISEMENT
I will ensure 24 hour power supply during Ramadan - Governor Idris

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also promised to strive hard to fulfil all his campaign promises of transforming the state to an enviable position.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.
Idris made the statement while fielding questions from Newsmen shortly after an inspection tour of ongoing projects in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

He revealed that he had already invited the Managing Director, of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) for a round table discussion on how to salvage his people to enjoy 24-hour power supply during Ramadan.

Idris, who expressed dissatisfaction over the electricity challenges being experienced across the state, insisted that he wanted to see improved electricity supply in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He said: “I have already invited the Managing Director of KAEDCO for a round table discussion on how to put smiles on the faces of good people of the state.

“My ambition is to ensure 24 hours of electricity supply, especially in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“Given this, I am ready to support the company in any ramification to achieve this objective In-Sha-Allah.”

Idris said that he was looking into the possibility of sustaining the improved supply even after the Ramadan period. He also promised to strive hard to fulfill all his campaign promises of transforming the state to an enviable position, sustaining peace, and protecting people’s lives and property.

Idris, however, commended all the contractors handling the ongoing projects in the state for doing good work as well as relevant ministries supervising the projects. The governor promised to initiate and execute more quality projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

