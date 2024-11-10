ADVERTISEMENT
I will deliver Kano to APC in 2027 – Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister highlighted the importance of completing the ongoing projects under his ministry, particularly those related to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Yusuf Abdullahi
Yusuf Abdullahi

Abdullahi, who stated this while briefing newsmen shortly after arriving in Kano on Sunday, also pledged his dedication to advancing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He expressed his commitment to key into the renewed hope housing programme of Tinubu, commending the president for his appointment.

Abdullahi also promised to ensure that APC recaptures Kano State in the 2027 General Elections.

“This appointment is for the citizens of Kano State and Nigeria.

“I assure the President that, God willing, Kano State will return to be an APC stronghold in 2027.

“My appointment is primarily due to the political significance of Kano Central, a region with a substantial voter base.

“I will continue to be present in my ward and constituency to strengthen our political base,” he explained.

He also expressed confidence in his ability to deliver on these commitments, drawing on his experience as a former Speaker and Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly.

“Kano Central has the highest vote. It has 65% of the registered voters and has no major appointments.

“But just now, the president has appointed me, and going by what they said, I have been in the House of Assembly since 1999.

” I was a speaker, majority leader, and Special Adviser to the Governor. So, we have all the confidence to win Kano State,” he said.

