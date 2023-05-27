I will ask Tinubu to free Nnamdi Kanu if Buhari doesn't - Soludo

Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is being tried by the Federal Government for offences bordering on treason and terrorism.

His continued detention has been attributed as one of the reasons for the insecurity situation in the South East part of the country where he commands a considerable followership.

Several groups who proclaimed allegiance to IPOB and the Biafra cause have cited the alleged unfair treatment of Kanu by the Federal Government as the reason for their violent agitation in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of this, the Anambra State governor strongly believed that releasing Kanu will help to quell the agitations and violent killings and destruction in South-East.

He has made repeated efforts to convince Buhari to release the embattled IPOB leader, with his latest appeal coming in a letter to the outgoing President dated April 20, 2023.

Speaking on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today' on Friday, May 26, 2023, Soludo reiterated his belief in pursuing Kanu's release, adding that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was copied in his latest letter.

With barely two days before Buhari exits the Aso Rock Villa, the possibility of the IPOB leader being released before May 29 keeps fading by the ticking seconds, but the Governor said he's ready to appeal to the incoming president to grant his request.

Soludo said, “This is a cause that one believes in. Consistently I am an advocate of the rule of law and justice for all and therefore if you look at that letter, that letter is copied to the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I want to also believe that a copy has been delivered to his office as it were.

ADVERTISEMENT