The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I will ask Tinubu to free Nnamdi Kanu if Buhari doesn't - Soludo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Soludo is ready to appeal to the incoming President to release Kanu if Buhari fails to do so.

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu and President Muhammadu Buhari (Peoples Gazette)
IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu and President Muhammadu Buhari (Peoples Gazette)

Recommended articles

Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is being tried by the Federal Government for offences bordering on treason and terrorism.

His continued detention has been attributed as one of the reasons for the insecurity situation in the South East part of the country where he commands a considerable followership.

Several groups who proclaimed allegiance to IPOB and the Biafra cause have cited the alleged unfair treatment of Kanu by the Federal Government as the reason for their violent agitation in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of this, the Anambra State governor strongly believed that releasing Kanu will help to quell the agitations and violent killings and destruction in South-East.

He has made repeated efforts to convince Buhari to release the embattled IPOB leader, with his latest appeal coming in a letter to the outgoing President dated April 20, 2023.

Speaking on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today' on Friday, May 26, 2023, Soludo reiterated his belief in pursuing Kanu's release, adding that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was copied in his latest letter.

With barely two days before Buhari exits the Aso Rock Villa, the possibility of the IPOB leader being released before May 29 keeps fading by the ticking seconds, but the Governor said he's ready to appeal to the incoming president to grant his request.

Soludo said, “This is a cause that one believes in. Consistently I am an advocate of the rule of law and justice for all and therefore if you look at that letter, that letter is copied to the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I want to also believe that a copy has been delivered to his office as it were.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Attorney General is also copied in this letter and if President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration fails to take advantage of this opportunity to really rise above every other thing and be a statesman as it were, if the president fails to take advantage of that, we will be pursuing the same thing with the incoming administration.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I will ask Tinubu to free Nnamdi Kanu if Buhari doesn't - Soludo

I will ask Tinubu to free Nnamdi Kanu if Buhari doesn't - Soludo

Court grants Abure full control of Labour Party as Apapa loses again

Court grants Abure full control of Labour Party as Apapa loses again

Buhari administration changed the fortune of Nigeria Police – Minister

Buhari administration changed the fortune of Nigeria Police – Minister

FG says Nigeria now has 21 automotive training centres

FG says Nigeria now has 21 automotive training centres

Ganduje says Buhari leaving Nigeria much more better than he met it

Ganduje says Buhari leaving Nigeria much more better than he met it

Lalong dissolves cabinet at valedictory session, begs for forgiveness

Lalong dissolves cabinet at valedictory session, begs for forgiveness

Ugwuanyi distributes 260 bags of fertiliser, 260 bags of maize to farmers

Ugwuanyi distributes 260 bags of fertiliser, 260 bags of maize to farmers

Ganduje set to commission Kano power project, others

Ganduje set to commission Kano power project, others

Buhari, Sultan beg Nigerians to cooperate with Tinubu's government

Buhari, Sultan beg Nigerians to cooperate with Tinubu's government

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister