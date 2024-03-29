ADVERTISEMENT
I stand with you - Buhari assures Tinubu during birthday phone call

Nurudeen Shotayo

Buhari had earlier issued a public statement to congratulate Tinubu on his 72nd birthday celebration.

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]
Former President, Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]

Buhari gave the assurance while felicitating his successor on his 72nd birthday during a phone call on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Former presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu disclosed the conversation between the two leaders in a post on his X account on Friday evening.

The erstwhile President said he's fully committed to the success of Tinubu in governing Nigeria.

The phone conversation followed an earlier public statement issued by Buhari to celebrate the President's birthday.

“In the course of the conversation, the former president said he was fully committed to the success of the APC administration under President Tinubu.

“In this regard, President Buhari prayed profusely for Tinubu’s success, saying that praying for a leader is imperative as his success and well-being are for the nation (everyone), adding that the accomplishments of the new administration must be seen as national achievements,” Shehu said.

In the earlier birthday wishes posted on his X account, Buhari lauded the President for his excellent leadership and the sustained efforts to overcome the plethora of challenges bedevilling the country.

“My family and I pray to God that you remain healthy and happy and continue to work for the betterment of the country. Happy birthday to you, and many happy returns of the day!” the ex-President added.

Born in 1952, Tinubu clocks 72 on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Pulse reported that the President had appealed to associates and well-wishers to opt for a low-key celebration due to the prevalent economic and other challenges in the country.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

