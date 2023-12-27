I lost a fearless brother, confidant, political soul mate - Tinubu mourns Akeredolu

In a statement he issued personally, the president wrote that it was with a heavy heart that he was paying tribute to someone younger than himself.

“It is a difficult task to have to pen a tribute and sing a dirge for a departing soul. It is a more difficult job in our African culture when one is compelled to do so for a younger person.

“Here I am, having the difficult job of singing a dirge for Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu; my beloved brother, confidant, political soul mate, and the Executive Governor of Ondo State.

“Rotimi was a man who moved our nation towards equity, fairness and justice in his strident advocacy against every form of injustice in our country.

“This, he did, through the instrumentality of the law as a Senior Advocate, as attorney-general of his beloved state, as president of the Nigerian Bar Association and as governor of Ondo State,’’ the president wrote.

He added that Akeredolu was an advocate of peace and security.

“Rotimi was a strong voice in the wilderness calling us to rethink our security architecture so we can have a more secure nation.

“His unrelenting advocacy led to the birth of the local police in the Southwest,’’ Tinubu noted.

Tinubu stated also that the deceased governor was a true democrat who believed in the power of action and service.

“In Ondo State, where he had the honour to serve as the governor over the past six years, he served his people with absolute loyalty, dedication, and forthrightness.

“His footprints dot the entire landscape of the state through the hundreds of kilometres of roads he built; the many schools he built, and healthcare facilities that he provided.

“During the dark hours when marauding agents of darkness killed 40 defenceless worshippers at a church in Owo on June 5, 2022, Rotimi’s leadership qualities as a true statesman and compassionate leader radiated brightly to the world.

“He was a mourner-in-chief who guided his people through an agonising period. Today, I mourn a fighter and fearless defender of truth and the masses,’’ Tinubu wrote.

The president recalled his personal journey with the deceased.

“We fought many battles together to restore progressive governance in the Southwest; in Edo and in Nigeria as a whole. During that uncertain period, Rotimi was resolute and unflinching.

“He showed uncommon courage as a member of our legal team in our battles to reclaim our stolen mandates in Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, and Osun States.

“A gallant lawyer and one of the finest of the legal profession. I beckoned on him to contest for the governorship position of Ondo State in 2012.

“Even though he did not make it in his first attempt, his enthusiasm and determination to serve his people never diminished.

“He eventually made it to the Alagbaka Government House in his second attempt in the 2016 election. Since he was sworn in in February 2017, he served the people with devotion," President Tinubu stressed.

He added that the nation would miss Akeredolu and prayed the people of Ondo State to take solace that their governor lived a life of service. Tinubu stated also that he had called the widow, Betty and the acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to console them over Akeredolu’s death.

“His death is a blow to our governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the progressive family as we are diminished by it.