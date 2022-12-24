I lost 2 children to sickle cell – President Buhari

The President disclosed this in a documentary aired at a private dinner organised by his family and close associates to mark his 80th birthday.

The event, held at the State House Banquet Hall on the night of Friday, December 23, 2022, had in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; Katsina, Aminu Masari; former Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; cabinet members, family members, captains of industry, among others.

Narrating his life experience, Buhari revealed that two of the children born to him by his late wife, Safinatu, died as a result of complications of sickle cell anemia.

This, according to him, made him insist - at the time he married the first lady, Aisha Buhari - that his second wife must be AA genotype to forestall his children inheriting the S from his AS genotype.

The President also said the claims by some Nigerians that presumed him to be long dead and replaced by a body double named 'Jubril of Sudan' was “not a funny joke.”

Buhari attributed the dark humour to some mischief makers who wallow in their ignorance.

As shown in the documentary, the President responded to questions about the rumour and declared that he didn't find the allusion funny.

Buhari's words: “Yes! People said I am somebody from Sudan. I didn’t bother with the name. Nigerians have mischievous ways of explaining themselves.