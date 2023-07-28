Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I know your pain – Tinubu begs Nigerian youths to be patient

Ima Elijah

Tinubu emphasised that his administration is dedicated to making tough decisions for the nation's prosperity and unity.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

Speaking before an audience of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leaders from all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, President Tinubu emphasised that his administration is dedicated to making tough decisions for the nation's prosperity and unity.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by the citizens, Tinubu empathised with the Nigerian youth, recognising that the removal of the fuel subsidy, a measure taken to address the economic situation, has caused increased hardship over the past two months.

This removal has led to the rise in prices of essential commodities, goods, services, and transportation across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I make my pledge to the country that no decision will be difficult for this administration to take for the prosperity and unity of this country," President Tinubu asserted.

He urged the Nigerian youth to be patient during the economic reforms, acknowledging that the process might be slow but necessary to overcome the challenges posed by the long-standing fuel subsidy system.

While addressing the gathering of APC National Youth Leaders, President Tinubu highlighted his administration's commitment to resolving the issue of the fuel subsidy, which has persisted for over four decades, contributing to the nation's economic complexities.

He reassured the youth that their current struggles are not overlooked and that his administration is working diligently to create an environment of economic growth and development for all Nigerians.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I know your pain – Tinubu begs Nigerian youths to be patient

I know your pain – Tinubu begs Nigerian youths to be patient

'Tinubu is solely responsible for my ministerial nomination' – Umahi

'Tinubu is solely responsible for my ministerial nomination' – Umahi

Senator wants to kill probe of comments about influencing his judge wife

Senator wants to kill probe of comments about influencing his judge wife

Gov. Lawal honours pilgrim who returned $80,000

Gov. Lawal honours pilgrim who returned $80,000

Peter Obi raises alarm over fake picture of him with IPOB's Simon Ekpa

Peter Obi raises alarm over fake picture of him with IPOB's Simon Ekpa

WAEC denies helping Nigerian politicians fake results

WAEC denies helping Nigerian politicians fake results

Governors race to comply with deadline for ministerial appointments

Governors race to comply with deadline for ministerial appointments

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions

Ganduje vows to reform APC as new party chairman

Ganduje vows to reform APC as new party chairman

Pulse Sports

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free - Presidency