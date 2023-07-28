I know your pain – Tinubu begs Nigerian youths to be patient

Speaking before an audience of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leaders from all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, President Tinubu emphasised that his administration is dedicated to making tough decisions for the nation's prosperity and unity.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by the citizens, Tinubu empathised with the Nigerian youth, recognising that the removal of the fuel subsidy, a measure taken to address the economic situation, has caused increased hardship over the past two months.

This removal has led to the rise in prices of essential commodities, goods, services, and transportation across the country.

"I make my pledge to the country that no decision will be difficult for this administration to take for the prosperity and unity of this country," President Tinubu asserted.

He urged the Nigerian youth to be patient during the economic reforms, acknowledging that the process might be slow but necessary to overcome the challenges posed by the long-standing fuel subsidy system.

While addressing the gathering of APC National Youth Leaders, President Tinubu highlighted his administration's commitment to resolving the issue of the fuel subsidy, which has persisted for over four decades, contributing to the nation's economic complexities.