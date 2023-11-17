ADVERTISEMENT
I have never tasted alcohol, cigarettes in my life - Akpabio

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Senate President urged youths to steer clear of vices that could hamper their dreams and aspirations in life.

Godswill Akpabio, Senate President
Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom State Governor, disclosed this while teaching select secondary school students the ideals of life and how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The students, who were drawn from various secondary schools across the country, participated in the grand finale of the National Quiz Competition organised by the National Institute For Legislative And Democratic Studies.

Speaking on the theme, 'The Legislature And Democracy,' the Senate President admonished the youths to steer clear of vices that could negatively affect their dreams and aspirations in life.

While commending the participating schools for getting to the finals of the competition, the former governor specifically urged them to refrain from taking alcohol or engaging in smoking any form of substance that could hamper their health.

He said, “You should strive to become visionary leaders in the future by abstaining from things that would truncate your dreams and goals.

“In my case, I have never smoked cigarettes or taken alcohol before. This is because, growing up, I listened to parental guidance.

“As a kid, I usually see a man who would stagger on the road and fall into the gutters. I asked my mum who told me it was because he was drunk.

Stressing the importance of abstinence from alcohol and substance abuse, he said, “Some people would drink alcohol and drive home while others would drink and drive to paradise

I have never tasted alcohol, cigarettes in my life - Akpabio

