I had no shoes until I was 18 years-old - Adeboye

The revered cleric revealed how his very poor background denied him the opportunity of owning a pair of shoes in the first 18 years of his life.

Speaking during a sermon themed, ‘Perfect Gift’ and aired live on his Facebook page on Sunday, December 25, 2022, Adeboye said his father was so poor that poor people called him poor.

The renowned cleric also spoke about how people's fortune can turn around for good if they accepted Christ, noting that his life story is an illustration of how God can change the poor to the rich.

Adeboye's message read: “Some of you who know a little bit about my background, you know when they talk about people coming from a rocky background, that means from a background of hardship. My own rocky background was rock among the rocks. My father was so poor, (that) poor people called him poor. The elders have a saying, when there is hardship for the husband, and hardship for the wife, there must be hardship for the children.