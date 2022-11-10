I feel free owning nothing - Buhari to King Charles III on owning homes in UK

Why Buhari met with the King: The president of Nigeria met with King Charles in Buckingham Palace to foster Nigeria’s bilateral relationship with the United Kingdom.

King Charles interested in Buhari's UK home: In an interview after meeting the 73-year-old monarch, Buhari said King Charles III asked him whether he had a house in the UK.

Buhari's response: Responding, the president said he had not acquired any house since he assumed office in 2015.

According to the president, “He (King Charles III) asked me whether I have a house here (in the UK), I said no.

“I live in Nigeria alone, the only houses I have are those I have before I got into government and I am not very much interested in having houses all over the place. I feel much freer when I have nothing”.

What you should know: Before Wednesday’s meeting, both leaders communicated with each other.

King Charles III had written to the Nigerian president, sympathising with him over the devastating floods that have killed hundreds and displaced millions in the West African nation.

Other news on PMB: Buhari is in the UK for a medical checkup. He left on October 31st.