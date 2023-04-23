The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I don't need government money to acquire properties abroad - Keyamo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Keyamo said he doesn't need government funds or patronage as his decision to serve the country was borne out of patriotism more than anything else.

Festus Keyamo, SAN
Festus Keyamo, SAN

Recommended articles

Keyamo, currently on vacation in the North American country, shared a video on his Twitter handle, showing him clad in running wear while standing in front of a bungalow in a US neighbourhood.

The video shared on Thursday, April 20, 2023, caused quite a stir on the microblogging site as some users accused the Minister of using public funds to acquire properties abroad.

Reacting to the allegations, Keyamo in another post on his Twitter page on Saturday, April 23, 2023, denied using stolen funds to acquire the property.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he confirmed that the property belonged to him, the accomplished lawyer said he bought it with money he made from legal practice.

The SAN said he posted the video with the intention to bait the horde of those he described as sore losers at the last elections.

"Expectedly, they fell so terribly for the bait. Being folks of low moral standards, they seem to view everyone from their own depraved universe. Given same position of public trust and authority, I bet they would easily compromise. So, they assume everyone will wallow in the same moral squalor like them," Keyamo said.

Explaining how he acquired the property, the Minister said he, on March 6, 2019, wrote letters to relevant government agencies, informing them of the closure of his foreign account(s) and the repatriation of the funds to the country.

Seeing that the funds were lying idly in his Nigerian account, Keyamo decided to use them to purchase a property out of the country and communicated this to the right agencies in letters dated January 22, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "I wrote to the relevant government agencies, informing them of the closure of my foreign account(s) and the repatriation of my funds to the country, being some savings I had made as a private legal practitioner and a property investor over decades.

"The numbers of those accounts, both abroad and in Nigeria were clearly stated in those letters. Those foreign funds were lying in my accounts until my appointment as a Minister later in 2019 and formed part of my assets declaration.

"In 2021, I again wrote to the relevant agencies (by letters dated January 22, 2021), informing them of the movement of those funds out of the country to purchase a property as a better investment decision, instead of the funds lying idly in the account whilst I am in public office. The letters were duly acknowledged.

"I followed up again with Whatsapp chats same day to the heads of those agencies, informing them of the delivery of those letters and the contents of the letters and they acknowledged receipt."

Keyamo went on to express his dismay over insinuations by some critics that he could not afford such a relatively modest property from his earnings as a lawyer who has been active for over 30 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that serving in government was borne out of his love for the country more than anything else because his law chamber and real estate investments fetch him more income than being a minister.

"My flourishing and manned law Chambers (whilst I am away on national assignment) and my real estate investments are still far more financially profitable than serving my country. Ours is a labour of love to my country. My Assets Declaration is there for all to see. (Again, this is verifiable.)

"Some of us don’t need Government funds or patronage to get by. Whatever we do and whoever we support is out of our deep convictions. And yes, we have worked our socks off in the last 30 years!" Keyamo concluded.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My dad wished for Tinubu's presidency on his deathbed - Alaafin's son

My dad wished for Tinubu's presidency on his deathbed - Alaafin's son

I don't need government money to acquire properties abroad - Keyamo

I don't need government money to acquire properties abroad - Keyamo

Ongoing fighting in Sudan complicates efforts to evacuate foreigners

Ongoing fighting in Sudan complicates efforts to evacuate foreigners

Osinbajo, CAN, others shower encomiums on ECWA President @60

Osinbajo, CAN, others shower encomiums on ECWA President @60

Earth Day: Adeleke approves climate agenda for Osun

Earth Day: Adeleke approves climate agenda for Osun

Guarantee safety of Nigerian citizens in war-torn Sudan, NLC tells FG

Guarantee safety of Nigerian citizens in war-torn Sudan, NLC tells FG

Gbajabiamila, Betara mourn Taraba Rep member-elect, Maihanci

Gbajabiamila, Betara mourn Taraba Rep member-elect, Maihanci

Visitors throng Kano Zoological Garden to celebrate Sallah

Visitors throng Kano Zoological Garden to celebrate Sallah

Buhari condoles with Emeka Ihedioha on mother’s death

Buhari condoles with Emeka Ihedioha on mother’s death

Pulse Sports

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

NPFL: Sarki, Ogunye score El-Kanemi as Bendel Insurance end 5-game winless streak

NPFL: Sarki, Ogunye score El-Kanemi as Bendel Insurance end 5-game winless streak

Iheanacho inspires Leicester to comeback win over Wolves

Iheanacho inspires Leicester to comeback win over Wolves

Philadelphia 76ers sweep Brooklyn Nets, advance to 2nd round

Philadelphia 76ers sweep Brooklyn Nets, advance to 2nd round

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, cripple, female undergraduate with drugs