I did not assault my wife – Ondo Deputy Governor

A statement issued on Sunday in Akure by his media aide, Mr Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, quotes Aiyedatiwa as stating that the allegations were baseless and the imagination of a faceless group.

It would be recalled that there was news making the rounds on social media that the deputy governor allegedly assaulted his wife.

The statement, which noted that the deputy governor reserved the right to privacy particularly with respect to his family, said there had never been any issue of domestic violence as alleged, as his wife, Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, was at the moment outside the shores of the country.

“It has come to the attention of the Office of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, that a baseless and false report credited to a faceless group alleging the deputy governor of domestic abuse and assault on his wife.

“This falsehood and its peddlers would have ordinarily been ignored at this time but the need to halt further negative reports and rumours capable of creating needless tension in our state has necessitated this response.

“The said allegation of domestic abuse against the person of the deputy governor is a figment of the imagination of those behind it and their ungodly intentions to cause crisis in the state had been known for weeks and therefore such falsehood did not come as a surprise.

“It is not a secret that Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa has lived and worked in the United Kingdom for many years before her husband became an elected public official in Nigeria.

“And since then she has been shuttling between the United Kingdom and Nigeria to take care of the home and the children who are also in the United Kingdom.

“Therefore, any report of alleged domestic issues within the family should be taken as the handiwork of the enemies of the state who are bent on causing crisis where there is none.

“And we therefore warn those spreading such falsehood to desist or face the consequences,” the statement said.

According to the deputy governor, he has been busy with official duties of his office and performing duties delegated to him by his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, while on leave.

“It is, therefore uncharitable for anyone to claim that the deputy governor has in that period carried out “multiple assaults” on his spouse who is out of the country.

“This is nothing but political blackmail taken too far.

