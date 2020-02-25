Oyetola made the remarks at a Civic Engagement Programme tagged “Apero” in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme, which was organised by the State Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, was the maiden edition.

The governor, who noted that the welfare of workers was his priority, said he only spent money on what was most important.

“I will continue to pay full salary of workers and God will continue to help us.

“How we are managing to use the little resources accrued to the state to achieve a lot is not by magic.

“But rather, we manage what comes in by not engaging in wasteful spending,” Oyetola said.

On the recommendations of Education Panel Review Committee, which recommended a reversal of education system in the state to 6-3-3-4, as against 4-5-3-4, among others, the governor said the State Executive Council would look at the recommendations to take a decision on it.

On agriculture, Oyetola said the state government had been assisting farmers with fertilisers, seedlings as well as grading of farm roads for easy accessibility.

Earlier in her remarks, Mrs Funke Egbemode, the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, said the programme was organised for government to interact with citizens of the state.

Egbemode said this was to enable people to tell government about its activities and for government to tell people about its achievements in all the sectors.

Dr Rafiu Isamotu, the Commissioner for Health, while making presentations of his ministry’s achievements, said the governor had approved N400 million for the take-off of Osun Health Insurance Scheme.

Isamotu also said that the state government had embarked on renovation of Primary Health Care Centres in the state with the needed equipment and drugs.

On his part, Mr Folorunsho Adedoyin, the Commissioner for Education, said the state government was planning to recruit 2,000 teachers into public schools.

Adedoyin said government would also embark on training and retraining of teachers to enhance quality education in the state.

Mr Remi Omowaye, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, said the state government had embarked on massive road construction.

Omowaye said the state government had earmarked N5.2 billion for the reconstruction of 54.3 km roads in the three senatorial districts in the state.