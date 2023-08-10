ADVERTISEMENT
Human Rights Network receives 175 complaints of alleged rights abuse in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

HRN director appealed to the State Ministry of Justice to evolve a process for speedy trial of cases of accused persons and those awaiting trial.

Mr Haruna Ayagi, HRN Executive Director

The HRN Executive Director, Mr Haruna Ayagi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, that the 175 complaints were from across the 44 local government areas of the state. He said that 95 cases bordered on domestic violence, while 35 were on gender base violence.

Ayagi said that the remaining 45 cases were between civil servants and security agencies and government organisations.

“Most of the case are still pending in court,” he said.

The director appealed to the State Ministry of Justice to evolve a process for speedy trial of cases of accused persons and those awaiting trial. Ayagi said that as a matter of urgency the ministry should employ additional lawyers to handle the volumes of case files referred to it for advice to speed up trials of pending criminal cases.

Ayagi urged state governments to priotise issues concerning unemployed youths, by empowering them through various skill acquisition programmes to minimise crimes in the state. He said that the commission also mediated on marital matters between couples and disputes among family members.

Ayagi advised people to be more tolerant of one another in order to live in peace and effectively manage their responsibilities.

