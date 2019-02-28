Omotehinse spoke, following the reelection of Buhari for another four-year term in Saturdays Presidential election.

Our advise to Buhari is to obey the rule of law. Democracy is all about rule of law; it is not a rule of force.

Those that the courts have granted bail should be set free. The law should be obeyed so that these people will enjoy democracy.

Then, if at the end of the day they are found wanting, after prosecution, they should face the law. Bail does not jeopardise prosecution.

The President should also respect all constitutional rights, since we are not in military regime.

I congratulate him for winning the election, and he should remember to pay Nigerians back, by ruling according to law, he said.