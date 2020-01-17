A stunning new display and a pop-up camera are among the coolest features of the new HUAWEI Y9s

The latest addition to Huawei’s Y series comes with a massive viewing display and an auto pop-up selfie camera.

All-screen phone

Instead of a notched or punch hole design, the HUAWEI Y9s uses a pop-up camera to provide a clean, true FullView Display experience. A Micro-Seam Earpiece is embedded in the top bezel, while a hidden ambient light sensor is installed at the bottom of the display. Compared with the previous product (HUAWEI Y9 2019), the HUAWEI Y9s features thinner top and bottom bezels to get a high screen-to-body ratio of 91% and maximise the viewing area.

The HUAWEI Y9s sports a 6.59-inch negative LCD FullView Display that offers a palette of 16.7 million colours. With a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 1500:1 contrast ratio as well as a wide colour gamut of 85% (typical value), the FullView Display brings out the sharp, fine details and make colours vibrant. The device also provides professional Eye Comfort Mode, which passed TÜV Rheinland’s low blue light certification, helping to alleviate eye fatigue over time.

A cool 16MP Front-Facing Pop-Up Camera:

Inspired by BMW MINI’s elevating roof and Audi Q2L’s floating center console, HUAWEI Y9s introduces a Pop-Up Camera design to leave the front display panel as complete as possible. To provide better FullView Display experience, HUAWEI Y9s moves its earpiece into the edge of the top frame and embeds the ambient light sensor to the very bottom of the screen, leaving the whole display clean and clear.

When Selfie Mode is on, the hidden camera pops up automatically like a “smart eye” floating on the top of the screen. It also looks like a mischievous cat poking its head out of a window, bringing more fun to selfie time. It only takes one second for the camera to pop up or retract (based on Huawei laboratory data), making it handy and easy to use..

A triple camera module on the back

The HUAWEI Y9s is equipped with an AI Triple Camera setup, which comprises an ultra-clear 48MP Main Camera, an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. The 48MP Main Camera features a 6 Plastic (6P) lens with a large aperture of f/1.8, which effectively increases the quality and clarity of images. Users can take great photos with sharp details without the need for touch-ups.

The 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera offers a 120-degree field-of-view for photo and video shooting, almost doubling the viewing angle of 78-degree that traditional lenses can offer. Whether shooting natural scenery, urban architecture or a group photo, a wider field of view gives you more opportunities to record your story. The 2MP Depth Camera helps with background blurring to create professional bokeh effects, making portraits more vibrant.

The rear Triple Camera allows users to capture clear photos, while the front pop-up camera is designed to snap beautiful selfies. The HUAWEI Y9s comes with a 16MP front camera paired with remarkable AI algorithms to enrich portraits with flare effects, AI Backlit Imaging and new AI Beauty for the ideal selfie.

The HUAWEI Y9s is now available in Jumia, SLOT and Pointek nationwide.

