ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How we sold 2 FG-owned helicopters for ₦1.2bn – Aviation college

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NCAT Rector added that the auctioneer also accepted and executed the disposal of the helicopters via a letter signed by Mr Baba Malik on 7th April 2023

An Agusta 109 power helicopter. Web image. [ FILE PHOTO]
An Agusta 109 power helicopter. Web image. [ FILE PHOTO]

Recommended articles

The Rector and Chief Executive Officer of the institution, Capt. Alkali Modibbo, told newsmen on Sunday in Zaria that the two Bell 206B – III model helicopters were disposed after satisfying all due diligence.

Modibbo explained that a Federal Government licenced auctioneer, Messrs Tresmo Nigeria Limited, was appointed to dispose the affected helicopters sequel to the approval and valuation reports obtained from the Federal Ministries of Aviation and Works, respectively.

According to him, the auctioneer paid $275,782,661.25 and $280,417,661.25 (totalling ₦1.2bn) vide FGN Remita receipts bearing reference numbers 3008-4333-3046 and 1008-4304-1098, accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recalled that the Nigerian Navy expressed interest to acquire the two helicopters via a letter dated 13th December 2022, with Ref. No: NHQ:04/61/93/OPS/VOL. VII/23.

“I am directed to convey the compliments of the Chief of the Naval Staff to the Rector and Staff of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, and to further Express our interest to inspect the 2 Bell 206L – 3 (Long Range) helicopters proposed to be disposed by your organisation.

“The Nigerian Navy (NN) is aware that the 2 Bell 206L – 3 helicopters are currently grossly underutilised due to none training of helicopter pilots at the facility.

“I am to respectfully inform the Rector that the NN operates a similar type of helicopter and hereby expresses its interest to inspect the helicopters for possible acquisition with a view to bolster its operations towards ensuring a safe and secure maritime environment,” the letter read in part.

Consequently, the Director of Tresmo Nigeria Limited, Adeyemi Apata, applied to be appointed as the auctioneer for NCAT vide a letter dated March 3, Modibbo revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the NCAT chief executive said that the Federal Ministry of Aviation in a letter dated 15th March, 2023, granted approval for the disposal of the two Bell 206 helicopters to enable the college acquire Basic Trainer Helicopters.

Again, in furtherance of following due process, the college obtained the Valuation Reports of the affected helicopters from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing via a letter dated 30th March 2023.

This culminated to the engagement of Messrs Tresmo as the auctioneer vide NCAT.11/1204/VOL.1/043, dated 6th April 2023, Modibbo stated.

The NCAT Rector added that the auctioneer also accepted and executed the disposal of the helicopters via a letter signed by Mr Baba Malik on 7th April 2023, which also remitted the proceeds of N1.2 billion into the Federal Government account.

He therefore emphasised that due diligence was followed in the auctioning of the two unutilised helicopters to boost the training needs of the college.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MURIC slams Sanwo-Olu for picking 8 Muslims out of 39 commissioner nominees

MURIC slams Sanwo-Olu for picking 8 Muslims out of 39 commissioner nominees

Adeleke clears more half-salary arrears owed by Aregbesola's administration

Adeleke clears more half-salary arrears owed by Aregbesola's administration

West African leaders meet over Niger coup, junta warns against intervention

West African leaders meet over Niger coup, junta warns against intervention

Police begin investigation to identify man electrocuted inside transformer

Police begin investigation to identify man electrocuted inside transformer

50,000 Lagos residents to get operational grant

50,000 Lagos residents to get operational grant

How we sold 2 FG-owned helicopters for ₦1.2bn – Aviation college

How we sold 2 FG-owned helicopters for ₦1.2bn – Aviation college

Yahaya Bello receives more PDP defectors ahead of Kogi guber election

Yahaya Bello receives more PDP defectors ahead of Kogi guber election

Enugu youths storm streets, support ending sit-at-home order in South-East

Enugu youths storm streets, support ending sit-at-home order in South-East

Tinubu wouldn't have abandoned me like this, woman who sold property to support Obi

Tinubu wouldn't have abandoned me like this, woman who sold property to support Obi

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions