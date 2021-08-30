How gunmen killed Senator Bala Na Allah's eldest son

Abdulkarim's dad, Bala Ibn Na'Allah, 54, currently represents Kebbi South in the Nigerian Senate.

Senator Na'Allah served as Deputy Majority Leader in the 8th Senate.

It was a neighbour’s security guard who raised the alarm, after noticing that the gate to the deceased's home had been flung open--an unusual sight in the moneyed quarters.

Abdulkarim, a Pilot, was thereafter found tied up and dead in his bedroom, says Garba Mohammed, a Special Adviser to Senator Na Allah.

Kaduna State Police Command spokesperson, ASP Mohammed Jalige, says the police received the distress call on Abdulkarim's murder at 3.30pm, Sunday.

At the time of the murder, Senator Na Allah, whose three sons (including the deceased) are all pilots, was out of the country. The Nigerian Senate has been on a recess.

Abdulkarim's remains have since been buried at Unguwan Sarki cemetery in Kaduna metropolis, following funeral prayers at the Yahaya Road mosque.