Here's how eating too many Sallah meats can cause you problems, expert warns

News Agency Of Nigeria

Excessive meat at celebrations can have negative impact on health.

Giade gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Bauchi.

He said that eating excessive meat at celebrations can have negative impact on health, especially for those who tend to store meat for several months after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

"Each year, public and private healthcare facilities receive scores of cases of various stomach and other illnesses after Sallah celebrations due to the high consumption of meat," he added.

According to him, excessive meat consumption is not advisable due to its potential link to hyperuricemia and arthritis.

He emphasised the importance of hygiene, proper processing, cleanliness of instruments, preservation methods, and moderation in the use of spices when preparing meat to avoid potential health issues.

"These precautions are aimed at maintaining good health and preventing diseases associated with meat consumption," he said

Giade explained that inadequate hand washing, improper food handling, and lack of sanitation contribute significantly to the spread of diarrhea disease.

"Diarrhea is often caused by infections from pathogens such as coli, Salmonella, and Norovirus, which can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, or surfaces," Giade said.

The medical expert further advised the public not to consume meat from sick animals, warning that they might contain infectious diseases capable of causing serious health challenges.

"Sick animals like ram, and cow could lead to disease spread including the transmission of zoonotic diseases such as beef tapeworm infections, bovine tuberculosis, and anthrax disease. The Quran also warns against consumption of meat from sick animals," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

