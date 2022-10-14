How Anambra citizens reacted to Kanu’s victory, suspension of ASUU strike

Elumunoh said that the Federal government should, in the interest of peace in the country, desist from any legal gimmicks that is capable of worsening the present state of insecurity in the country.

He advised that unity of the country should be a major worry to the Federal Government than playing any form of games with peace and unity of the nation and allow peace to be, having kept Kanu in detention for years.

Elumunoh said that Kanu has been duly acquitted by a competent court of jurisdiction and considering his health condition too should be freed unconditionally .

He said that appellate court ruling would go a long way in restoring more peace to the South East and the country at large as any responsible government should feel the pulse of the citizen while taking major decisions.

“I commend the country’s judiciary for its carefulness in handling sensitive cases that are capable to break the nation and I appeal to the government to avoid any action that may heighten insecurity and fears in mind of the citizens,” he said.

In his reaction on the conditional suspension of 8 months strike by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU, he said that they have shown some respect to the Nigerian populace and the rule of law.

He commended ASUU for taking a bold step to listen to pleas of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and others who mediated in a good course of action.

Elumunoh said ASUU officials have shown that they are law abiding and desire to show a good way to their students by obeying the court of law.

“The ASUU was fighting a good course not primarily for their good but that employable graduates would be produced out of the schools at the end of their academic pursuit,” he said.

He urged the government not take the suspension of the strike by ASUU as a sign of weakness but that it is expected that action to positively match their decision be given soonest for full academic activities to resume.

In separate interviews, the Traditional Ruler of Akwaeze in Anaocha Local Government Local Area of Anambra, Igwe Chris Okpala, said that recent happenings in the country are very fulfilling to him. He commended the court ruling over Kanu’s case.

Okpala said that the ruling was greeted with huge jubilation across South East and appealed to governments to abide by the ruling and allow peace to be.

He said that the judiciary has done their part and is now left for the executive to comply with the ruling for meaningful growth and development to return to the land.

The traditional ruler urged ASUU to keep doing their good work for the common citizens and pray that the wasted months be regained academically soon.

He said that both parents and students have passed through untold hardship emotionally and otherwise.

Okpala advised that concrete agreement be reached by both parties to avoid a repeat of break in academic programme of the university.

“He commended Nigerian for their patience and described the citizens of this country as great people with huge cool temperament as most countries would have been in chaos over the strike,” he said .

He said that the long strike may lead to some students not desiring to go back to school again and appealed that serious decision be made to checkmate incessant strike in public universities.

Mrs Obioma Onukwugbe, a parent and a lecturer, commended the ASUU leadership for the unity of purpose at which the strike was conducted and their constant briefing and views seeking.

Onukwube said that public universities should be able to train students in all areas of studies and make them confident enough to compete with graduates from private and international schools.

“It is not every parents that can afford taking the children to abroad to study or private schools, government should be able to give quality education to its people to prepare them well to face life challenges,” she said.

Miss Chisom Chiadikaobi, a student, said that the long strike has given her a feel to think less of education and more of business.

She said that most of her course mates have gotten married, all thanks to thee strike and appealed that the duration of a course should be made to be sacrosanct to avoid education apathy.