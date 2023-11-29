ADVERTISEMENT
Housing Ministry committed to upholding accountability in governance - Dangiwa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister noted that the responsible management of finances within the Ministry was not an option but a fundamental obligation to Nigerians.

Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Twitter:@Arch_Dangiwa)
The Minister stated this when the Chairman of Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Mr Victor Muruako, and his team paid him a courtesy visit. Mr Badamasi Haiba, Director Information, FMHUD made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Muruako told the delegation from the commission that they would uphold the values in line with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act. The Minister noted that the responsible management of finances within the Ministry was not an option but a fundamental obligation to Nigerians.

Every decision that we make, every resource that we allocate, carries the weight of public trust and expectation.

"Therefore, instilling fiscal responsibility is an ethical imperative and a commitment to transparent and accountable governance.

“For me, fiscal responsibility is not just merely a concept; it is a cornerstone that should shape our decisions, policies, and strategies, ensuring the judicious management of the ministry’s resources.

“So that we can give Nigerians value for money as we conceive, develop, and implement our affordable housing and urban development plans,”

Dangiwa commended the commission’s dedication to providing an institutional framework for ensuring efficient resource allocation, and effective debt management in the country. He stated that the Ministry was eager to explore synergies between her entities and identify areas where combined expertise and mandates can create meaningful impact.

The Minister also promised to intervene on the issue of decent and affordable housing schemes for the staff of Fiscal Responsibility Commission through Federal Mortgage Bank loans and also pledged support towards the review of the 2007 Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Mr Victor Muruako, gave a run down of the achievements of the commission since its establishment in 2007 which has led to significant improvements in revenue collection.

He commended the minister for his previous achievements at Federal Mortgage Bank Nigeria (FMBN) as well as his concern for decent housing for the citizens.

