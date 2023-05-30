The sports category has moved to a new website.
Lawmakers tell citizens to pray for successful fuel subsidy removal

Ima Elijah

House of Representatives supports President Tinubu's pronouncement; Requests patience and resilience from citizens.

Femi Gbajabiamila [TheGuardianNG]
The statement, made during Tinubu's inauguration, has resulted in a scarcity of petroleum products, causing Nigerians to bear the brunt of the policy.

Olajide stressed the need for legislative support to ensure the successful implementation of the subsidy removal, citing President Tinubu's campaign promises.

He emphasised that backing the President in delivering dividends of democracy would contribute to the nation's development, as Tinubu is determined to fulfill his commitments.

Consequently, the House of Representatives has resolved to appeal to Nigerians for patience, resilience, and prayerfulness during this transitional period.

They believe that with the collective support of the citizens, President Tinubu will be able to deliver on his promises.

Despite requests from members to engage in a debate on the motion, Femi Gbajabiamila, the House Speaker, prevented discussions from taking place.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

