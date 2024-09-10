RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

House of Reps orders JAMB to remit ₦3.602 billion to federal revenue fund

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the FRC dragged JAMB before the committee over an unremitted operating surplus.

House of Reps orders JAMB to remit ₦3.602 billion to Federal Revenue Fund
House of Reps orders JAMB to remit ₦3.602 billion to Federal Revenue Fund

Recommended articles

Rep. Bamidele Salam, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, who gave the order during an investigative hearing in Abuja, said that the remittance demanded by the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC).

Salam said that the remittance was not subject to personal interpretation. He said that it was a matter of law or regulation, and had nothing to do with the difference between the 25% and 50% as argued by JAMB. The Committee unanimously ordered that JAMB should pay the sum to FRC and provide evidence of the remittance within 30 days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FRC had dragged JAMB before the committee over an unremitted operating surplus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bello Aliyu, the representative of FRC, said that as of 2021, and in agreement with the record submitted to the Committee, the liabilities were ₦390.725 million.

According to him, after the submission of that report, JAMB has submitted their 2022 audited financial statement; we have computed the liabilities and duly informed them.

“The new liability as of 2022 is ₦3.602 billion. We have notified them via our letter written on March 14, and another reminder, which we just submitted on August 31.

“There was no response to the letter from the board,” he stated.

Mufutau Bello, Director, Finance and Administration, JAMB, while reacting to the allegation, said that the difference in remittances figure was that FRC wanted to move the board to 50% of revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As an organisation in 2019, because of our commitment to revenue remittance, the Federal Government reduced the cost of our registration from ₦5,000 to ₦3,500.

"This, according to him, is for the benefit of all Nigerians, as we have been following with passion a remittance of 25% on a yearly basis, and we are in the education sector.

“We have not increased any of our charges in the last 8 years; rather, we reduced the fee from ₦5000 to ₦3500, which is 30% of our revenue.

“The Accountant-General always gives us the concession to operate 25% of remittances,” he said.

He said that the FRC believed that the board should move to 50%, as against the 25% concession given by the Office of the Accountant-General, which is the area of difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you judge us on 25%, we have over-remitted over the years, and that’s what we have been doing,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

House of Reps orders JAMB to remit ₦3.602 billion to federal revenue fund

House of Reps orders JAMB to remit ₦3.602 billion to federal revenue fund

Kano APC chair urges Kwankwaso to order Yusuf to punish missing palliative culprits

Kano APC chair urges Kwankwaso to order Yusuf to punish missing palliative culprits

Enugu Govt probes meat sellers over sale of dead animals to curb zoonotic diseases

Enugu Govt probes meat sellers over sale of dead animals to curb zoonotic diseases

Ajaero's detention illegal, aimed at derailing new minimum wage rollout - NLC

Ajaero's detention illegal, aimed at derailing new minimum wage rollout - NLC

Amid hardship, Yari donates 44 Jeeps to APC leaders, furnishes office with ₦400m

Amid hardship, Yari donates 44 Jeeps to APC leaders, furnishes office with ₦400m

Tinubu gets backing in anti-banditry war as over 1,000 soldiers resign from army

Tinubu gets backing in anti-banditry war as over 1,000 soldiers resign from army

Fuel scarcity: NULGE chairman dies at filling station while queuing for petrol

Fuel scarcity: NULGE chairman dies at filling station while queuing for petrol

DSS releases NLC president Joe Ajaero after standoff with labour unions

DSS releases NLC president Joe Ajaero after standoff with labour unions

Maiduguri flooded as Alau dam breaks down

Maiduguri flooded as Alau dam breaks down

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August (Twitter)

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August

Kogi Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones (4L); Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Umar Yahuza (5L); and other officials during the latter advocacy visit on Drug Abuse to Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Lokoja

Kogi Govt, NDLEA join forces to tackle drug abuse in schools, target females

Repentant Boko Haram members

Repentant Boko Haram member regrets destroying NCE certificate, seeks pardon

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897