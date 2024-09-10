House of Reps orders JAMB to remit ₦3.602 billion to federal revenue fund

Rep. Bamidele Salam, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, who gave the order during an investigative hearing in Abuja, said that the remittance demanded by the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC).

Salam said that the remittance was not subject to personal interpretation. He said that it was a matter of law or regulation, and had nothing to do with the difference between the 25% and 50% as argued by JAMB. The Committee unanimously ordered that JAMB should pay the sum to FRC and provide evidence of the remittance within 30 days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FRC had dragged JAMB before the committee over an unremitted operating surplus.

Bello Aliyu, the representative of FRC, said that as of 2021, and in agreement with the record submitted to the Committee, the liabilities were ₦390.725 million.

According to him, after the submission of that report, JAMB has submitted their 2022 audited financial statement; we have computed the liabilities and duly informed them.

“The new liability as of 2022 is ₦3.602 billion. We have notified them via our letter written on March 14, and another reminder, which we just submitted on August 31.

“There was no response to the letter from the board,” he stated.

Mufutau Bello, Director, Finance and Administration, JAMB, while reacting to the allegation, said that the difference in remittances figure was that FRC wanted to move the board to 50% of revenue.

“As an organisation in 2019, because of our commitment to revenue remittance, the Federal Government reduced the cost of our registration from ₦5,000 to ₦3,500.

"This, according to him, is for the benefit of all Nigerians, as we have been following with passion a remittance of 25% on a yearly basis, and we are in the education sector.

“We have not increased any of our charges in the last 8 years; rather, we reduced the fee from ₦5000 to ₦3500, which is 30% of our revenue.

“The Accountant-General always gives us the concession to operate 25% of remittances,” he said.

He said that the FRC believed that the board should move to 50%, as against the 25% concession given by the Office of the Accountant-General, which is the area of difference.

