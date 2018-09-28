news

Funke Adedoyin, a female lawmaker representing Kwara at the House of Representatives is dead after a battle with cancer.

According to a report by Premium Times, the late Adedoyin's demise was made known on Friday, September 28, 2018 after she was confirmed dead at the age of 54.

It was further reported that Adedoyin was confirmed died on Friday afternoon in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Colleague confirms death of Kwara female House of Reps member

Razak Atunwa, a colleague of the late lawmaker from the same state, Razak Atunwa confirmed her death.

Atunwa reportedly said, “This is a big loss to me, I am feel a personal loss right now. It was this afternoon that she passed on in Abuja.”

Continuing, Atunwa, chairman of House Judiciary Committee and governorship aspirant in Kwara, said confirmed that Adedoyin died of cancer.

“She had been battling cancer in the past few years,” the lawmaker said.

Few details about Late female Kwara lawmaker

The late lawmaker, Funke Adedoyin was a daughter of famed Nigerian industrialist Samuel Adedoyin.

She was appointed as health minister by former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999-2003.

The late lawmaker was amongst a host of All Progressives Congress lawmakers who joined the Peoples Democratic Party in a mass defection along with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.