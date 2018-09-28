Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

House of Reps member from Kwara dies after battle with cancer

Funke Adedoyin Female Kwara rep at House of Reps dies after battle with cancer

Adedoyin was confirmed died on Friday afternoon in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
House of Reps member from Kwara dies after battle with cancer play Daughter of famed industrialist, Samuel Adedoyin, Funke is dead.

Funke Adedoyin, a female lawmaker representing Kwara at the House of Representatives is dead after a battle with cancer.

According to a report by Premium Times, the late Adedoyin's demise was made known on Friday, September 28, 2018 after she was confirmed dead at the age of 54.

It was further reported that Adedoyin was confirmed died on Friday afternoon in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

ALSO READ: 63-year-old Senator Mustapha Bukar dies after illness

Colleague confirms death of Kwara female House of Reps member

Razak Atunwa, a colleague of the late lawmaker from the same state, Razak Atunwa confirmed her death.

Atunwa reportedly said, “This is a big loss to me, I am feel a personal loss right now. It was this afternoon that she passed on in Abuja.”

Continuing, Atunwa, chairman of House Judiciary Committee and governorship aspirant in Kwara, said confirmed that Adedoyin died of cancer.

She had been battling cancer in the past few years,” the lawmaker said.

Few details about Late female Kwara lawmaker

The late lawmaker, Funke Adedoyin was a daughter of famed Nigerian industrialist Samuel Adedoyin.

She was appointed as health minister by former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999-2003.

The late lawmaker was amongst a host of All Progressives Congress lawmakers who joined the Peoples Democratic Party in a mass defection along with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Earth Movements FG says these 5 states may experience an earthquakebullet
2 Aisha Buhari First Lady reacts to alleged N2.5bn fraud against her aidebullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC...bullet

Related Articles

Mustapha Bukar 63-year-old Katsina Senator dies after illness
Ali Wakili Senate suspends plenary in honour of late senator
Ali Wakili Senate to hold valedictory session for late colleague
Ali Wakili APC describes late senator as vibrant grassroot politician
In Bauchi FG’s delegation visits, condoles BASG, family of late Sen. Wakili
Ali Wakili Remains of senator laid to rest in Abuja (PHOTOS)
Ali Wakili Nigeria has lost a patriot - Issa Aremu
David Mark Demise of Sen. Wakili painful
Ali Wakili Bauchi govt, Saraki, Dogara mourn late senator (PHOTOS)
Bukola Saraki Senate President, Ekweremadu mourn Sen. Wakili

Local

NSCDC deploys 1,225 personnel for security in Niger
Independence Day Celebration NSCDC mobilises special squad to provide security in Minna
Wike goes to war with PDP presidential aspirants on primaries
Wike Rivers Gov. sad over fire incident at fruits, vegetables market, meets traders
Gunmen kill many people in Jos attack, Lalong imposes curfew
In Plateau Gunmen kill many people in Jos attack, Lalong imposes curfew as tension flares
F-7Ni aircraft of the Nigeria Air Force
Nigeria Air Force NAF pilot dies after crashing aircraft in Abuja
X
Advertisement