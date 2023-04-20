The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

House of Reps invites Malami, Ahmed over $200m whistleblower consultancy fees

Ima Elijah

The investigation has revealed that $200 million was paid as consultancy fees in whistleblower recoveries.

Abubakar Malami, Zainab Ahmed
Abubakar Malami, Zainab Ahmed

Recommended articles

The committee has revealed that $200 million was paid as consultancy fees in whistleblower recoveries by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami. According to the committee’s Chairman, Mark Gbillah, this payment was allegedly made within statutory approvals.

During a public hearing on Wednesday, April 10, 2023, Gbillah expressed dissatisfaction with the non-cooperation of Malami and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed. Despite sending invitation letters, the duo had failed to answer issues arising from the crude sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gbillah has appealed to the public officers to appear before the committee or face the risk of arrest. He emphasised that the committee has not been getting any form of cooperation from the Ministry of Finance and the Attorney General’s office regarding this investigation.

We’ve looked at the functions of the Attorney General’s office and we’ve not seen any statutory powers provided for the Attorney General by the constitution to determine how Nigeria’s money should be spent," Gbillah said.

He added that there was an incident about a whistleblower who made a formal report to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) about $200 million paid into two companies' accounts, Biz Plus and GSCL, allegedly for consultancy services, which were approved by the Attorney General’s office on the approval of the president.

“We will make this further appeal to the Minister of Finance and Attorney General of the Federation and all others who have not responded or who have not honoured the committee’s invitations to do so in the national interest," Gbillah said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee has warned that it will invoke the instrument of the summons and all other necessary powers the National Assembly can exercise in this regard if the concerned individuals fail to appear before the committee to give evidence with regard to the allegations that have been laid before the committee.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops kill 54 terrorists in 2 weeks, rescue 468 kidnapped victims

Troops kill 54 terrorists in 2 weeks, rescue 468 kidnapped victims

2.2 million children in Nigeria not immunised – UNICEF

2.2 million children in Nigeria not immunised – UNICEF

No US firm exited Nigeria – American Business Council boss

No US firm exited Nigeria – American Business Council boss

Military destroys 46 illegal refineries, arrest 28 suspects

Military destroys 46 illegal refineries, arrest 28 suspects

Financial crime convictions rising in 2023 – EFCC boss

Financial crime convictions rising in 2023 – EFCC boss

Nigerian journalist Jibrin Ndace set to launch 3 books on ‘Insurgency Horrors’

Nigerian journalist Jibrin Ndace set to launch 3 books on ‘Insurgency Horrors’

Don’t give room for cabals, reward our efforts - Support group tells Tinubu

Don’t give room for cabals, reward our efforts - Support group tells Tinubu

Many CS procedures can be avoided with traditional medicine – Birth attendant

Many CS procedures can be avoided with traditional medicine – Birth attendant

Benue governor-elect unveils 29-member transition committee

Benue governor-elect unveils 29-member transition committee

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, cripple, female undergraduate with drugs

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, President-Muhammadu Buhari with some Chibok girls.

Buhari’s govt ends with 96 Chibok girls still in captivity after 9 years