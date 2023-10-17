House of Reps committee vows to seal revenue leaks

The committee, led by Chairman Rep. James Faleke (APC-Lagos state), revealed this critical plan during a crucial interactive session with stakeholders held on Tuesday in Abuja.

Faleke, addressing the gathering, stated the urgent need for African nations to foster internal economic growth and development, especially in the face of an impending global economic downturn.

He stressed that the committee's actions would be guided by the Constitution and the Standing Orders of the House, ensuring a steadfast approach to their responsibilities.

“In addition to our core jurisdictional mandate, we will be addressing the revenue and fiscal aspects of the various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) through effective oversight and legislation on those fiscal policies that will provide effective revenue generation and economic development,” Faleke affirmed.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, also spoke at the session, shedding light on proactive measures her office was undertaking to enhance revenue generation.

Madein disclosed that her office was actively working towards digitalising the entire process of revenue remittances and receipts issuance, ensuring a streamlined and efficient system.