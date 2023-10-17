ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

House of Reps committee vows to seal revenue leaks

News Agency Of Nigeria

African nations need to foster internal economic growth and development, especially in the face of an impending global economic downturn.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, [TheNation]
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, [TheNation]

Recommended articles

The committee, led by Chairman Rep. James Faleke (APC-Lagos state), revealed this critical plan during a crucial interactive session with stakeholders held on Tuesday in Abuja.

Faleke, addressing the gathering, stated the urgent need for African nations to foster internal economic growth and development, especially in the face of an impending global economic downturn.

He stressed that the committee's actions would be guided by the Constitution and the Standing Orders of the House, ensuring a steadfast approach to their responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition to our core jurisdictional mandate, we will be addressing the revenue and fiscal aspects of the various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) through effective oversight and legislation on those fiscal policies that will provide effective revenue generation and economic development,” Faleke affirmed.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, also spoke at the session, shedding light on proactive measures her office was undertaking to enhance revenue generation.

Madein disclosed that her office was actively working towards digitalising the entire process of revenue remittances and receipts issuance, ensuring a streamlined and efficient system.

Expressing her commitment to the cause, Madein stated, "The Office of the Accountant General is fully prepared to collaborate with the committee to achieve its mandate."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

House of Reps committee vows to seal revenue leaks

House of Reps committee vows to seal revenue leaks

Senate urges FG to declare 'State of Emergency' on drug abuse in Nigeria

Senate urges FG to declare 'State of Emergency' on drug abuse in Nigeria

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new ICPC management team

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new ICPC management team

Senate urged to confirm EFCC appointments by President Tinubu

Senate urged to confirm EFCC appointments by President Tinubu

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye’s 3 most controversial moments in 2 months as minister

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye’s 3 most controversial moments in 2 months as minister

Governor Fintiri hails judiciary as Senator Elisha Abbo is sacked

Governor Fintiri hails judiciary as Senator Elisha Abbo is sacked

Reps urge FG to channel fuel subsidy savings to healthcare for the poor

Reps urge FG to channel fuel subsidy savings to healthcare for the poor

Oby Ezekwesili slams National Assembly over lavish SUVs purchase

Oby Ezekwesili slams National Assembly over lavish SUVs purchase

Collaborative approach is solution to fighting poverty in Nigeria - Tinubu

Collaborative approach is solution to fighting poverty in Nigeria - Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State