ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hoodlums hijack BUA truck in Zaria, loot cartons of spaghetti

Nurudeen Shotayo

The incident happened when the truck driver packed by the roadside to observe the Jummah prayer.

Hoodlums hijack BUA truck in Zaria, loot cartons of spaghetti/Illustrative photo
Hoodlums hijack BUA truck in Zaria, loot cartons of spaghetti/Illustrative photo

Hoodlums have attacked a BUA truck conveying cartons of spaghetti at the Dogarawa axis of the Zaria-Kano expressway in Kaduna, carting away the content.

Recommended articles

The incident occurred around 3 in the afternoon in Dogarawa, a settlement sitting on the outskirts of the metropolitan city of Zaria along the expressway.

An eyewitness said the happened shortly after the truck driver pulled by the roadside to observe prayer.

Immediately after the driver parked, the hoodlums descended on the truck to cart away cartons of spaghetti.

ADVERTISEMENT

While describing the development as unfortunate, the eyewitness, who had been trading in the area for more than 10 years, said such an act had never occurred in the axis before.

“Not a single cartoon of the spaghetti was left by the hoodlums on the truck,” Daily Trust quoted the source as saying.

It was gathered that five suspects were arrested by the police deployed to the scene.

The development comes barely a week after hoodlums hijacked trailers loaded with food items in the Suleja area of Niger State.

The attackers stole bags of rice, among other foodstuffs, amid the widespread hunger crisis in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailers were reportedly headed for Abuja from Kaduna when the thugs blocked the road and made bonfires on the highway.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hoodlums hijack BUA truck in Zaria, loot cartons of spaghetti

Hoodlums hijack BUA truck in Zaria, loot cartons of spaghetti

Mother of late Chrisland pupil insists her daughter had no medical condition

Mother of late Chrisland pupil insists her daughter had no medical condition

Otti discussing with Chinese firm to launch light rail construction in Abia

Otti discussing with Chinese firm to launch light rail construction in Abia

Tinubu appoints 4 new Executive Directors to TCN

Tinubu appoints 4 new Executive Directors to TCN

Channel your energy towards resolving Nigeria's problems, NLC replies Tinubu

Channel your energy towards resolving Nigeria's problems, NLC replies Tinubu

FG restates commitment to training female students in STEM

FG restates commitment to training female students in STEM

Police arrest couple, ex-soldier, printer for printing fake currencies in Lagos

Police arrest couple, ex-soldier, printer for printing fake currencies in Lagos

Minimum Wage Committee invites labour unions, employers, others to public hearing

Minimum Wage Committee invites labour unions, employers, others to public hearing

Implementing Oronsaye report will add value to government policies - Uzodimma

Implementing Oronsaye report will add value to government policies - Uzodimma

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wike assures security at Law school Abuja [NAN]

Legal profession is my constituency, FCT will support you - Wike assures security at Law school

Picture of the rice distribution by the Nigerian Customs Service in Lagos on Friday [NAN]

At least 4,000 Lagos residents benefit from sale of rice seized by Customs

Group wants NASS to probe how FG spent $3.4bn IMF loan [The Guardian Nigeria]

Group wants NASS to probe how FG spent $3.4bn IMF loan

Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho [Premium Times]

Buhari spoiled Nigeria before handing over to Tinubu - Sunday Igboho