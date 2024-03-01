Hoodlums hijack BUA truck in Zaria, loot cartons of spaghetti

The incident occurred around 3 in the afternoon in Dogarawa, a settlement sitting on the outskirts of the metropolitan city of Zaria along the expressway.

An eyewitness said the happened shortly after the truck driver pulled by the roadside to observe prayer.

Immediately after the driver parked, the hoodlums descended on the truck to cart away cartons of spaghetti.

ADVERTISEMENT

While describing the development as unfortunate, the eyewitness, who had been trading in the area for more than 10 years, said such an act had never occurred in the axis before.

“Not a single cartoon of the spaghetti was left by the hoodlums on the truck,” Daily Trust quoted the source as saying.

It was gathered that five suspects were arrested by the police deployed to the scene.

The development comes barely a week after hoodlums hijacked trailers loaded with food items in the Suleja area of Niger State.

The attackers stole bags of rice, among other foodstuffs, amid the widespread hunger crisis in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT