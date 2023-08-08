Hoodlums burn down Reps member’s house in Anambra

The hoodlums according to ThePunch invaded the house located in Ubahi-Mbosi in Ihiala Local Government Area at about 1 am on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

They shot sporadically before setting the compound ablaze.

No life was lost, but all the pieces of furniture in the five-bedroom duplex with four living rooms and a kitchen were completely razed.

Confirming the incident, Agbodike told journalists that he was informed about the incident on telephone on Tuesday.

He said that before security operatives could arrive at the scene, the hoodlums had fled.

The lawmaker also said that he did not suspect anyone. He added that he was not certain if the attack on his house was politically motivated or not.

The state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga has also confirmed the incident, saying surveillance efforts have been put in place in the area, The Punch reports.

“The area has been condoned and security operatives have been deployed in the area. There are ongoing surveillance efforts by the operatives,” Ikenga said.

