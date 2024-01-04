Hon Shehu spends ₦38 million on 512 students tuition fees

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shehu, representing the Fegga Federal constituency, disclosed this during an Interactive Session with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano, on Thursday at the Press Centre.

He said that the gesture was aimed at providing qualitative and sound education for optimal growth.

“I will continue to pay attention to the development of education and sustained it as long as I remain at the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly".

Among the beneficiaries of the gesture were students studying at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto; Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state; and School of Hygiene, Kano, which has the highest number of beneficiaries.

According to him, plans have also been concluded to build a primary school at Rijjyar Lemo axis where there hasn’t been a primary school over the years.

“Rijjyar Lemo does not have a single primary school. We take note of this; and I have already secured a location for the building of a modern primary school within the area,

“We have earmarked ₦50 million for the commencement of the project,” he said.

Taking cognizance of the fact that Fagge in Kano metropolis is known for tailoring business, the lawmaker has commenced sponsorship of cluster tailoring outfits within his constituency for major contracts.

He explained that arrangements have been concluded to register them with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), so that they can get contracts to sow uniforms for schools, military and Para-military agencies.

“We are also lobbying for the sowing of NYSC and prison warders uniforms and other uniforms for our trained and empowered tailors in Fagge".

Shehu said his office is not keeping blind eyes on the issue of flooding and erosion that have continued to devastate some areas in Fagge Constituency.

“We have already commenced moves to access ecological funds from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)."