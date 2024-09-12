ADVERTISEMENT
His 42-year reign was remarkable - Tinubu mourns Osun monarch

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President noted that the late Aromolaran would be long remembered for his useful educational contributions through his many books and publications.

In a statement by Bayo Onanuga, his Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, the President noted that Aromolaran kept his palace above partisan politics and was open to all political tendencies.

While on the throne, Aromolaran served as chairman of the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, President Tinubu extends heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Osun State, the good people of Ijesaland, and the family of the late traditional ruler.

“The President affirms that the departed king firmly believed in the values of Yoruba culture and African tradition.

“His respect for these values and systems defined his remarkable 42-year reign on the throne of his ancestors,” said Onanuga.

Tinubu paid tribute to the departed traditional ruler, expressing his deep admiration for his unwavering support, optimism, and commitment to Nigeria’s justice, unity, and prosperity.

The President noted that the late Aromolaran would be long remembered for his useful educational contributions through his many books and publications, his advocacy for what is right and fair and his protection of the vulnerable from exploitation.

“The President prays that God Almighty will grant Kabiyesi’s soul eternal rest and comfort to all who mourn the passage of this great leader,” said Onanuga.

News Agency Of Nigeria

His 42-year reign was remarkable - Tinubu mourns Osun monarch

