Hilda Baci cooks to raise funds for widow July 14

News Agency Of Nigeria

The event sponsor said the sum of ₦1 million will be donated to a widow of her choice.

Nigerian chef & new Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Baci’s dishes will be tasted in an initiative by Joseph Edgar, The Duke of Shomolu, to assist widows and empower them to be self-reliant.

Edgar, Chief Executive Officer of Duke of Shomolu Productions, a theatrical play producing outfit, disclosed this to NAN on Sunday.

He said that Baci is expected to display her “mesmerising skills which enamoured the world and saw her emerge as the Guiness record holder in a bid to raise N1 million for a widow”.

He said that the initiative, which had been running for the last three years, had raised more than N10 million for deserving widows.

“The initiative involves very close friends and associates of The Duke of Shomolu, donating cash instead of gifts to mark his birthdays.

The cash gifts are then sent to needy widows, who would have been nominated by members of the public.

“Last year, N2 million was donated to four deserving widows by the friends and associates of the Duke of Shomolu

“This year, N3 million was raised with the winner, who got N1 million, nominated by a director at Keystone Bank, Mr Yemi Odusanya, who incidentally shares same birthday with the Duke.”

Edgar himself chose 10 other widows from among the close to 100 nominees who shared N1million.

He said that Baci would be cooking for 10 people at the Ivy Hotel at Emerald in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

According to him, the sum of N1 million will be donated to a widow of her choice.

He said that Prothrive Astute heights Ltd., makers of Grandios Pap, would sponsor the event as part of its social responsibility.

