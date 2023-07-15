Breaking news:
Here's why Pastor wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adeboye warned that anyone who dares to harm his wife will face divine retribution.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.
Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

The respected cleric made this known in a moving congratulatory message he penned to celebrate his wife's birthday.

Pastor Foluke turned 75 years old on Thursday, July 13, 2023, and her husband took to his Twitter page to eulogise her.

The Daddy GO, as fondly called, described his wife as the greatest blessing God bestowed upon him, besides the salvation of his soul.

He, therefore, warned anyone who nurses any intention to harm his wife that they will face divine retribution.

The man of God said, "Besides the salvation of my soul and the baptism in the Holy Spirit, the greatest blessing bestowed upon me by the Lord is my wife, @PastorFAAdeboye.

"It is well-known that anyone who dares to harm her will face divine retribution. Many are unaware of the incredible extent of her compassion, generosity, and care for others."

Speaking on the bond they both share, Adeboye said Pastor Foluke has stood by his side through thick and thin, adding, "One of my fervent prayers is for both of us to be taken home together when the time comes.

"We have special endearing names for each other. I invite everyone to join me in celebrating this remarkable woman by joyfully shouting “Hallelujah” wherever you may be. Happy birthday, my beloved @PastorFAAdeboye #MGO75."

Adeboye and Foluke have been married since 1967, and the man of God said he practically had nothing when they both met.

Detailing how he met his wife in one of his numerous books, the general overseer said “I met my wife by divine appointment. I said divine appointment because before we met I had been in various relationships and she was supposed to be just one out of many.

"But then on my birthday, she gave me a birthday present of a small New Testament Bible and two snow-white handkerchiefs. By the time I got these gifts; something within me made it clear to me that this is the woman I will marry. Before that day was over, I had written off all the other girlfriends and by the grace of God, I have been able to stick to her alone since that time.

“We met in 1965 and got married on the 8th of September, 1967. The only challenge I could say we had during our courtship was the strictness of her dad who was a Minister in the Methodist Church. So, some of the things we born again Christians would have loved to enjoy were not allowed.

"I could only visit his daughter when someone else was present. If we went for a stroll, it had to be for a very limited time. Looking back now, I am very grateful to God for this because the old man was following very good examples laid down by the Scriptures. We got married in 1967 at very tender ages."

