Here's why Nigerian airlines can’t fly to US for now

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NCAA says Nigeria's de-listing has nothing to do with any safety or security deficiency in the nation’s oversight system.

Nigerian airlines can't fly to the US. [Daily Independent]
Nigerian airlines can't fly to the US. [Daily Independent]

This is contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director General of Civil Aviation, Nigeria, Capt. Chris Najomo, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria like most countries must satisfactorily pass the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) Programme and attain Category 1 status to operate in the US

“The attention of the NCAA has again been drawn to a publication about the purported ban on Nigerian airlines by the United States.

“Due to the wrong impression such news could create, it has become expedient that we put this report in its proper perspective.

“Upon attaining Category 1, Nigerian airlines would be permitted to operate Nigerian registered aircraft and dry-leased foreign registered aircraft into the United States, in line with the existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA),” he said.

Najomo recalled that the first time Nigeria attained Category 1 was in August 2010, while the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) conducted another safety assessment on Nigeria in 2014.

He said a further safety assessment was conducted on Nigeria in 2017, after which Nigeria retained her Category 1 status.

The NCAA boss said that with effect from Sept. 2022, the US FAA de-listed Category 1 countries that, after two years, had no indigenous operator to provide service to the U.S. or carry the airline code of a U.S. operator.

“Also removed from the Category 1 list were countries, where the FAA was not providing technical assistance, based on identified areas of non-compliance to international standards for safety oversight.

“No Nigerian operator has provided service into the United States using a Nigerian registered aircraft within the two years preceding September 2022.

“So, it was expected that Nigeria would be de-listed as were other countries who fell within this category. Nigeria was, therefore, de-listed since 2022 and was duly informed of this action in 2022,” he said.

According to him, the de-listing of Nigeria has absolutely nothing to do with any safety or security deficiency in the nation’s oversight system.

Ojomo said Nigeria had undergone comprehensive International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Safety and Security Audits and recorded no Significant Safety Concern (SSC) or Significant Security Concern (SSeC) respectively.

“It is furthermore necessary to add that a Nigerian operator can still operate in the US using an aircraft wet-leased from a country who has a current Category 1 status.

“The NCAA continues to adhere strictly to international safety and security standards and respects the sovereignty of states, including the United States of America, as enshrined in Article 1 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

“This provision gives states complete and exclusive sovereignty over the airspace above their territories,” he added.

NCAA boss said the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had embarked on an aggressive international campaign to empower local operators to access the dry-lease market around the world.

“Which culminated in the visit to AIRBUS in France earlier this year and the MOU signed with BOEING in Seattle, Washington just last week.

“The Honourable Minister has also done a lot of work to make Nigeria comply fully with the Cape Town Convention, which will bring back the confidence of international lessors in the Nigerian aviation market.

“We are confident that with these steps of the Honourable Minister, it is only a matter of time that Nigeria, not only regains but can sustain its U.S. Category 1 status,” Ojomo said.

