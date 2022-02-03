RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Herdsmen crisis forces 80% of Benue children are out of school - SEMA

The Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Emmanuel Shior, has said that about 80 per cent of Benue children were out of school due largely to the sustained attacks on communities by herdsmen.

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Shior disclosed this on Thursday, in Makurdi, while distributing relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) staying in various camps in the state.

He further lamented the worsening humanitarian challenge caused by the attacks on the state, especially in taking care of the IDPs.

He expressed concern over the lukewarm attitude of the Federal Government (FG) to the plight of the IDPs, appealing that it should come to the aid of the state government by assisting her with food, to alleviate the sufferings of the displaced persons.

“If you look at our data, children are not included, in communities that are located within Makurdi and its environs.

“Like Abagena IDP camp, we have an emergency school there and in Daudu I and II camps and at Ukpiam camp we have a small number of children.

“But locations like Umenger and Torkula in Mbagwen Council Ward, the number of children that are in school is very small.

“The same thing in Logo, Agatu, Okpokwu and Kwande Local Government Areas (LGAs) among others,” Shior said.

He stressed that for the communities that were affected by the crisis, the number of children in school was just about 20 per cent.

The SEMA boss disclosed that Fulani militants had destroyed roads and bridges in some parts of the state, to frustrate the efforts of security agencies at accessing remote areas to contain attacks.

He commended humanitarian agencies and public spirited individuals for their support to the state government, stressing that the burden the state had carried in caring for the victims was enormous.

