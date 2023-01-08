Scores abducted as suspected herdsmen invade Edo train station

According to the Edo State Police Command, the incident occurred around 4:pm on Saturday, December 7, 2023.

Report also said many of the travellers sustained various degrees of injuries.

The incident was confirmed in a statement issued by the Edo Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, on Saturday.

The statement claimed that the attackers, armed with AK 47, invaded the train station and shot sporadically into the air before escaping into the bush with an unspecified number of intending travellers.

The police also said many of the passengers sustained gunshot wounds, assuring that operatives were on the trail of the abductors with an aim to rescue the kidnap victims.

The statement read: “This is to inform the gentlemen of the press that today, 7th of January, 2023 at about 1600hrs, unspecified number of herdsmen armed with AK 47 riffles attacked the train station at Igueben, Edo State and kidnapped unspecified number of passengers who were waiting to board the train to Warri.

“The kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers left some persons with bullet wounds. The Area Commander Irrua, DPO Igueben Division, and men have visited the scene of crime with members of the Edo State Security Network, local vigilantes, and hunters with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

“Bush combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers. Further developments will be communicated.”