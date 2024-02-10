ADVERTISEMENT
Herbert Wigwe's remarkable career and his legacy in the banking industry

Bayo Wahab

Wigwe was involved in a helicopter crash alongside five others, including his wife and son.

Herbert Wigwe died in a helicopter crash in the United States.[BusinessDay]

Under his leadership, Access Bank has experienced significant growth, both in terms of assets and geographical reach, expanding its operations across Africa and into the United Kingdom.

Wigwe was born on August 15, 1966, in Lagos, Nigeria. He showed an early interest in finance and pursued his education in this field. Wigwe holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a Master’s degree in Banking and International Finance from the University College of North Wales (now Bangor University).

He also holds an MA in Banking and Finance from the University of London and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School Executive Management Program.

Wigwe’s career began at Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers), Lagos, as a management consultant. He later moved to Capital Bank (formerly Guaranty Trust Bank) where he worked in corporate banking.

His experiences laid the groundwork for his deep understanding of the banking sector, particularly in corporate finance, treasury, financial control, and strategic planning.

In 2002, Herbert Wigwe, alongside his business partner Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, acquired Access Bank, which was then a small Nigerian bank. Under their leadership, the bank embarked on a journey of aggressive expansion and transformation. Wigwe’s strategic vision was instrumental in steering the bank towards becoming one of the leading financial institutions in Africa.

Under his stewardship, Access Bank has implemented several initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, customer service, and corporate governance. The bank has also been at the forefront of promoting sustainability and gender equality within the banking sector.

Throughout his career, Wigwe received numerous accolades for his contributions to the banking industry and his leadership excellence. He was recognized for his role in driving financial inclusion and for his efforts in promoting sustainable banking practices.

Wigwe was also known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in education, health, and youth empowerment through the Access Bank Foundation.

Herbert Wigwe was married and had children. He was known to be private about his personal life, focusing public attention on his professional endeavours and philanthropic activities.

Herbert Wigwe’s legacy in the banking industry is marked by his visionary leadership and the transformative impact he has had on Access Bank. His approach to banking, which emphasizes innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth, not only propelled the bank to new heights but also contributed to the broader development of the banking sector in Africa.

His tragic passing in a helicopter crash, alongside his family, would be a profound loss, not only to the Access Bank community but to the entire banking industry and the numerous lives he has touched through his professional and philanthropic efforts.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Herbert Wigwe's remarkable career and his legacy in the banking industry

