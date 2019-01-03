The helicopter, Mi-35M crashed on Wednesday, while providing close air support to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, around Damasak in Northern Borno.

The Air Force confirmed in a statement on Thursday that all five of its personnel on board, including the pilot and co-pilot, died in the incident.

Speaking during the visit, Buratai said the Nigerian army felt the pain of the “sad incident.’’

He said as military officers, who are one family, trained together in various institutions, operated and lived together as professionals, the army felt the loss of the personnel.

Buratai noted that military job was associated with high risk and as professionals, should accept such divine destiny – crash, in good faith.

He described the officers and airman who died in the crash as gallant heroes, whose death would not be in vain as they died in active service for the security of their country.

The army chief prayed God to grant their souls eternal rest.

Abubakar, who received Buratai at the Headquarter of the Air Task Force Command in Maiduguri, thanked him for visiting to share the pains and grief of the air force over the incident.

He assured that the Nigerian air force would continue to support and work with the army.

The air further chief assured that in spite of the high risk associated with the military profession, they would continue to give their best to ensure the successful prosecution of the counter terrorism operations.